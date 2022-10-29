Mr. Stephen Michael Kellat, a Republican per his Oct. 15 letter, fails to acknowledge the mainstream media, plus Democratic Party members, waste no time to twist and misrepresent the words of Republicans to mean the opposite of what they actually stated. We Republicans understand there are challenges in front of us, including their favorite attack word of “Nazi.” It is no surprise a “gotcha interviewer” misrepresented State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur’s words, painting her as a Nazi. You can rest assured Kathy Zappitello will never have her words misrepresented!
No Democrat is ever in such danger. Racist words, actions and history of elected Democrats — things like Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s acknowledgement of appearing in a “clearly racist and offensive” blackface picture in his 1984 medical school yearbook showing two people in blackface and KKK hood — are rarely acknowledged or quietly swept under the rug. Had that been a Republican both the mainstream media and Democrats would have crucified the person, elected or candidate, male or female.
Zappitello has led the Conneaut Public Library for several years. However, I question whether she has the political experience and record of accomplishment Fowler Arthur brings with her as our 99th District Representative in Columbus. Fowler Arthur will actively promote Republican values, just as Zappitello will promote the Democratic agenda in every way she can.
So, Mr. Kellat, do you want our schools to determine what and how children learn? Do you encourage promoting trans-genderism to very young children, to the exclusion of their parents’ knowledge? Are you approving the use of sexual materials so explicit they cannot be read in a public meeting? Do you cheer the marketing of abortion on demand through the school’s sex education class? And, if parents peacefully object at public meeting, do you believe they should be labeled and perhaps charged as “domestic terrorists’? If these are your values and wishes, why are you a Republican?
Peggie Sonstein
Geneva
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.