I recently viewed a video by State Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur. She proclaimed that she is fighting for American values in schools and rallied against a 40% literacy rate. She was on the State Board of Education for years, and hasn’t helped this issue at all. Her answer is to pass Ohio House Bill 327 that bans books in libraries and schools. The bill threatens to withhold state funds if words or phrases are used by teachers that are “Anti-American.” Our children and teachers need support. There is a lack of teachers and substitutes in our public schools. How do we solve this problem? Teachers are struggling with students with mental health challenges, school violence, staffing shortages and so much more.
I believe that we need new leadership. I am impressed with Kathy Zappitello. Kathy has been working with teachers, students, parents and communities to increase access to resources for the past twenty years as director of the Conneaut Library. We need to mitigate the fears that children, parents and teachers have to manage every day — not invent fear-based issues from a national agenda.
Sarah Fowler Arthur’s video on education fixates on fear and buzzwords. I want my children to love learning, love themselves and be kind to people. I want them to know the opportunities available to them in their community, have knowledge of their environment and confidence in their ability to succeed. I want Sarah Fowler Arthur to leave her agenda outside our schools’ doors.
S. Lynn Griffin
Ashtabula
