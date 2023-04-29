When Sarah Fowler Arthur became the representative of the 99th district, I congratulated her and sent her a bill that I had been working on that allows the builder of a hand-made/kit car the ability to title it as a historical replica. She found a sponsor, filed it and it became HB347 in the 134th general assembly.
I thought that this time the bill would become law. With a Republican representative, chairman of the transportation committee, Senator and Governor, with no politics involved, this was a sure thing. At it’s third reading, it stalled. I contacted the opposition (Fowler Arthur’s job), and after a considerable amount of time and correspondence (also Fowler Arthur’s job), came up with a two-word change that could have been handled by Fowler Arthur in a 20-minute meeting, that satisfied all parties.
I emailed her the change and got nothing back. I sent her certified mail with instructions on how to process the small change needed to move the bill and still got nothing back. Over the last two years, she hasn’t answered any of my emails or certified letters.
In her reelection propaganda, she states she is easily accessible and there for the people of the 99th. If she doesn’t answer emails, certified mail or hold town hall meetings that I know of, how can she possibly know what the people of the 99th need? Am I the only person in the 99th that is upset with this representative’s poor performance?
Jerry Jones
Chardon
