The Bible is the Word of God (II Tim. 3:16:17; John 17:!7; Heb. 4:12; etc.). It is the record of God’s mind as to, let’s say, eternal salvation (James 1:21). It should be read often (Rev. 1:3). It ought to be studied seriously often to learn about redemption of the soul (Psalm 119:105). The reason it should be studied is because a knowledge of it produces faith which only comes from God’s word (Rom. 10:17; Heb. 11:3). But it must be interpreted accurately (II Tim. 2:15). We must study it correctly because we do not want to make our God to be a liar (Tit. 1:2). This brings us to the concept of logically studying the Bible (Isaiah 1:18; Rom. 12:1, 2).
One of the “ways” is called a “law of rationality.” Briefly defined it says this: any concept or view which is uttered must have true and honest evidence to support it or else the view should be forgotten. In Jere. 10:23 the Bible says that it is not “in man” to direct his own steps. For example, some men believe that men are saved from their sins by faith alone without and further acts of obedience. But eternal evidence of God’s perfect word does not teach that “faith alone” saves the soul. If the book of James is “inspired of God” (and it is), our adequate divine remark in his book at 2:24 says “a man is not justified by faith alone.” The evidence on the subject of faith saving is not questionable but faith alone is very questionable. Our “law of rationality” is a “Given” when used according to the Bible and what is says because God’s word is true (John 17:7) and it quickly counters “faith only” as a view that is false.
If we form a syllogism with “faith alone saves,” in it, then no matter what any other premises are added, and the conclusion drawn, the argument will always be false. The phrase just cited will always be false because sufficient evidence supports “Faith alone” to be incorrect. We cannot add nor take away from what the bible teaches. (See Gal. 1:6-12; I Cor. 14:37; Deut. 4:2. If we put “alone” in JAmes 2:24, we add to God’s word. Do we have to say that what will happen to those who add to His Word? Read Mark 16:16 to see what Jesus said about faith.
Charles Geiser
Ashtabula
