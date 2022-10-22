Dave Joyce seems to think that because a gerrymandered map has made his congressional seat secure for him, he is free to disregard promises to his constituents. He has repeatedly failed to grasp that doing what is best for District 14 is more important than doing what is best for a national political party.
Joyce voted “NO” to the idea of giving Ohioans living in rural areas access to high-speed internet. Joyce voted “NO” to fund Great Lakes restoration. He voted “NO” to rebuild Ohio’s roads. Voted “NO” to prevent gasoline price gouging, “NO” to provide emergency shelter for abuse victims, “NO” to prevent gender-based pay discrimination, “NO” to protect our kids, “NO” to affordable insulin, “NO” to address the infant formula shortage, “NO” to cybersecurity to safeguard America’s energy grid, “NO” to upgrade America’s drinking water systems, “NO” on measures to prevent domestic terrorism; “NO” to protect married couples’ right to access contraceptives, “NO” to lower healthcare costs for seniors, and “NO” to reduce inflation.
Voters must choose a candidate in November who holds to the belief of “District First.” We have a right to expect our elected officials to be our voice in Washington, knowing that no one else will.
Navy veteran Matt Kilboy understands that doing what is best for District 14 is all that matters. Matt will vigorously represent the district and is deserving of our support. Vote to elect Matt Kilboy to Congress for the sake of OH14.
Sam Morrow LCDR, USN(Retired)
Middlefield
