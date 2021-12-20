Some parents might say they aren’t angry, just disappointed, when their children act out of line. And in 2021, Urban Meyer, a child of Ashtabula, has acted out of line.
Early Thursday morning, Meyer was fired as the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Drama swirled around the St. John graduate since his arrival in the NFL, and the termination was essentially due to conduct detrimental to the team.
In light of the recent events, it might also be time for the city of Ashtabula to make a move as well.
Surrounding the city limit, signs that read “Welcome to Ashtabula, Ohio, hometown of BCS Championship Head Coach Urban Meyer.” The signs should be taken down for the time being due to conduct unbecoming of an Ashtabula star.
Meyer’s 13-game term as the coach of the Jags was filled with controversy following decades as a college football coach.
Just after he was hired, Meyer attempted to hire Chris Doyle, Iowa’s former strength and conditioning coach who was accused of racist behavior. The list of issues continued to grow from there.
Early issues such as the attempted hiring of Doyle and handling player relations were considered part of the transition from the college ranks to the NFL in the national eye. But one missed flight turned heads.
After a Thursday night football game in Cincinnati in October, Meyer opted to travel home himself instead of the team flight. That weekend, a video emerged of Meyer in his restaurant getting hands-on with a young woman that wasn’t his wife.
Jags owner Shad Khan decided against firing the former Ohio State head coach at the time.
However, his termination followed another more serious accusation, this time by one of his former players.
On Wednesday, former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo, who played 46 games with the Jaguars, accused Meyer of kicking him in practice.
The Tampa Bay Times quoted Lambo, “I’m in the lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back. Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretched position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”
In the article, Lambo said he told Meyer to never kick him again, and Meyer responded by saying he could kick Lambo whenever he wanted since he was the coach. Lambo was eventually released after missing all three of his field goal attempts in three games this season.
That was the last straw for Khan, and he notified Meyer of his firing.
“As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential,” Khan said in a statement Thursday. “Regrettably, it did not happen.”
Accusations of transgressions date back to Ohio State. In 2018, reports documented an abusive relationship between Ohio State assistant Zack Smith and his wife in 2015. Meyer, who hired Smith as an intern while the head coach at Florida, admitted to knowledge of another dispute in 2009.
For his role in the situation, Ohio State suspended Meyer for three games in 2018. That opened the door for current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to replace Meyer.
Meyer isn’t the first Ohio State coach to be entangled in controversy. Woody Hayes threw his infamous punch in the 1978 Gator Bowl that cost him his job with the Buckeyes. But his hometown of Newcomerstown separated themselves from Hayes for a while. It wasn’t until 2018 that Newcomerstown erected a statue of the Buckeyes legend.
That should be the route Ashtabula takes with Meyer. Don’t cut him off completely or erase him from the history books.
Winning should be celebrated, but his actions have been out of line. Khan and Ohio State unsuccessfully tried showing Meyer the error in his ways. Maybe it will take a move that hits close to home.
Taking down the signs will show that Ashtabula isn’t angry, it’s just disappointed.
