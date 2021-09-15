It has been 20 years, but in some ways it feels like yesterday. Close your eyes and you can still see the impossibly clear sky that morning.
That’s how devastating the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 were. It was the day everything changed. Life as we had known it would never be the same.
If you were old enough then to know what was happening that day in New York, Washington and Shanksville, Pa., the very moment you heard about the attacks is likely to be indelibly etched in your memory.
Close your eyes and watch a plane hitting the first tower. Then the second plane strikes the other tower. Soon both were gone.
Close your eyes and see the path of destruction at the Pentagon and another in a desolate Pennsylvania field, where 40 passengers gave their lives in a desperate bid to prevent the hijackers from bringing Flight 93 down on their ultimate target.
Close your eyes and watch President George W. Bush getting the news during an appearance at a school, then solemly addressing a shaken United States.
Close your eyes and see the images of smoke and flames and people jumping from the towers to certain death rather than being consumed by fire.
Close your eyes and hear the names of the dead recited nightly and the stories of the heroes who went into the World Trade Center to do what they could to help and never came out.
Close your eyes and see a united America when we needed it most. Remember putting aside suddenly petty differences. Remember the American flags waving everywhere.
When you think of it that way, it seems that 9/11 surely happened far more than 20 years ago, because it is difficult to imagine — even on this most solemn of anniversaries — that our fractured republic would be capable of truly uniting again if we were faced with such a challenge.
No one wants to experience a day like that again and God willing, we won’t.
But 9/11 is a reminder that we need not be as divided and angry with one another as we have been in recent years. It is a reminder of what we can do when we’re together.
The most cynical among us will say that we’ve long since passed the point of no return when it comes to political, social and cultural differences.
But is that really true? How did we get here? What can we do about it?
“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government,” according to Alexander Fraser Tytler, Lord Woodhouselee (1747-1813), a Scottish academic. The Tytler Cycle — as it is known — holds that the lifespan of a democracy is about 200 years.
If that’s the case, we’ve been observing our nation’s death throes for some time now. Of course, our enemies have suggested that from the start. But what is not up for debate is that if we continue to fracture as political parties, social groups and people, we’re in trouble.
It doesn’t have to be too late for this democracy if enough of us realize the danger of our current path. Let’s hope it doesn’t take another 9/11 to bring that reality home.
