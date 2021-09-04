Believe it or not, selecting the site of the proposed new Ashtabula County Jail was the easy part for commissioners J.P. Ducro IV, Casey Kozlowski and Kathryn Whittington.
After years of talk about a new facility and months of speculation about where it might rise from the earth, the commissioners on Tuesday revealed the desired parcel of land sits just north of the village of Jefferson, along Route 46 in Jefferson Township.
“I know that this has been dominating the conversation, and I think it’s great that we can kind of put the location behind us now and concentrate on the benefits of the facility,” Ducro said.
Ducro and his fellow commissioners must now convince you — John Q. Public — that the project is needed, will benefit Ashtabula County and that you should vote to approve the related half-percent sales tax, which will be on the November election ballot.
We believe it is, it will and you should.
That said, we understand — as the commissioners do — that a new jail might be a tough sell for voters who increasingly feel they have to watch every nickel as a once-booming economy slows amid inflation. It seems the price of everything is up.
Given that, why all the concern about the digs of convicted criminals? The short answer is that this project isn’t just about a new place to house criminals.
But first things first: It costs money to feed, house and — yes — protect those who have committed crimes and have been sentenced to extended stays under county watch. The price of doing those things also do not exist in a vacuum and they’ve risen over the years along with everything else.
The projected cost of the new facility — at last report — was $43.7 million. That sounds like a lot and we hate to belabor the point, but crime has increased and evolved here in Ashtabula County over the years. A look at various community police blotters and county indictments shows that the area has increasingly come under the grip of drug-related crime. In far too many cases, law enforcement officials of a certain age are now arresting third-generation criminals here. In other words, the criminal lifestyle has been passed down from one generation to another to another.
The commissioners and Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Lt. James Kemmerle — the man mainly tasked with making the case for a new jail — were clear in their belief that tackling the problems of recidivism and drug abuse can and should be among the top priorities of county law-enforcement officials.
Kemmerle — in his thorough and informative case for a new jail — points out something else tha has changed since the current jail was built in the late 1970s. Our approach to the incarceration of offenders has evolved. It used to be that a sentence was about time served and little thought was given to an ex-convict’s future upon reaching the end of time served.
Increasingly — and rightfully so — the focus has shifted from a mostly punitive approach to the idea that we want to avoid seeing the same offenders repeatedly showing up in the system and booking multiple stays on the county dime.
One of the selling points of a new jail is the ability to better administer intervention programs focused on drug and alcohol abuse and programs that help inmates develop skills that can enable them to find meaningful careers when they’re released.
The proposed facility — all on one level — would alleviate some safety concerns for inmates and jail employees. The current facility is a five-story affair and has been plagued in recent years by elevator issues that have cost the county thousands in repairs.
The new facility, Kemmerle said, also will better enable the housing of some inmates away from more dangerous offenders. It is projected to be about 107,000 square feet and to house nearly 300 inmates. The current jail’s maximum capacity is a bit more than half of that.
A new jail won’t eliminate the problem of crime in Ashtabula County. But it is a start and over time, it can help to fix some of the reasons we’ve seen crime become a burgeoning industry here.
Ignoring that crime — and the reasons for it — will fix nothing. Yes, a sales tax to fund the project might not be high on your list of immediate priorities. But it is something we think you should strongly consider.
