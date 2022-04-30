I’m not sure this qualifies as breaking news on any particular level, but a lot of people seem to have anger-management issues these days.
A week ago, maybe a mile or two from where I live, two angry motorcyclists — it was that rare Saturday in April when it wasn’t snowing, sleeting or hailing — crossed paths where Route 46 and Route 82 meet in the heart of Trumbull County, which is where signs proclaim Howland Township a “world-class community.”
I’m not sure who compiles those rankings, but the area has been home to us for almost 24 years and we like it. It’s pleasant, close to all the things we need and The Princess got a terrific education there.
In fact, she turned it into some college scholarships and now a teaching career — a noble profession if there ever was one — so the teachers she had in the Howland schools were doing something right. (I can’t take all the credit, even if some will say I try to do just that.)
But on that otherwise quiet Saturday morning, someone annoyed someone else to the point where both riders got off their iron horses to fight in the middle of busy Route 46. Some 911 calls reported the fracas, which ended with one of the subjects reportedly pulling a handgun and firing off some rounds before fleeing the scene.
Fortunately, the guy wasn’t a very good shot and was about as accurate as the guys who used to fire countless rounds at Mr. T and George Peppard on “The A-Team” and never hit anything but the road, a bumper or the odd tire.
According to news reports, police recovered a firearm at the scene and later an empty .40-caliber magazine when they stopped a motorcyclist matching his description a few miles away. A 26-year-old man was arrested.
The aftermath of the incident resulted in Route 46 being closed for a while, which I discovered a little later.
There was no word on what sparked the altercation, but I can only guess that one of the motorcyclists took issue with the other’s riding and perhaps one or both of them signaled to the other that he thought he was No. 1.
That’s usually how these road-rage incidents play out. Thankfully, though, 9:30 a.m. gunplay is rare ... at least wherever I tend to be. That seems a little early in the day to work up that kind of lather. I find that my peak ire time tends to be later in the afternoon or at night, when I’m safely home and figure out that there is yet another Cavaliers or Indians — er, Guardians — game that I can’t watch because ... Bally Sports Great Lakes. But that’s a column for another day.
My question is this: Were we always this angry? I know some people are and likely have always had that issue, but I wonder if the on-again, off-again COVID-19 pandemic has ratcheted up things over the last couple of years. As a confirmed pacifist —ask anyone — I’m no expert on anger issues, but I suspect COVID-19 has played a role in this.
Early in the pandemic, I remember a guy standing so close to me in line at Sheetz that I could feel his breath on my neck. I’m not saying he was a mouth-breather, but the evidence was clear.
I wasn’t thrilled about it, since by that time, everyone knew about social distancing. But I’m mostly non-confrontational, so I said and did nothing except stew.
Same Sheetz, different day, a guy walked through the place bellowing most of George Carlin’s seven no-no words at the top of his lungs. Well, especially one of them in particular, because one of the employees suggested he might want to put on a mask.
I’ve never been part of the mask police, but even before the pandemic, I preferred to operate in public with myself and others maintaining an acceptable distance. If you’re close enough that I can feel your breath on any part of me or you’re screaming so loud that spittle is flying everywhere, you’re too close.
It’s often amazing how many of us lack those social cues. But as annoying as that can be, I’ve never thrown down in a supermarket aisle nor in the middle of a four-line main artery with dozens of other vehicles whizzing past.
These kinds of stories just make me want to stay home or in my office and have the bad food I shouldn’t be eating delivered. Which reminds me ... it’s getting to that point in the day when I’m “hangry.” Don’t worry, though. No motorcycles or gunplay will be involved.
