Your next chance to vote will be Tuesday, May 2. Registration deadline is Monday, April 3. Make sure you’re registered!
Remember that starting with this primary election, you will need a photo ID to vote. Those photo IDs accepted are:
Ohio driver’s license
State of Ohio ID card
Interim ID form issued by the Ohio BMV
US passport
US passport card
US military ID card
Ohio National Guard ID card
US Department of Veterans Affairs ID card
All photo IDs must have the following:
An expiration date that has not passed;
A photograph of the voter;
The voter’s name, which must substantially conform to the voter’s name as it appears in the Poll List or in the Poll Book.
If you DO NOT have a current photo ID, you may vote absentee. You will only need to provide the last 4 digits of your social security number. Call the Board of Elections: 440-576-6915 and request an absentee ballot. You can then mail it back by May 2 or take it to the Board of Elections.
Check to see if you’re still registered and to see what there is to vote on in your precinct, but VOTE!!
Mary Howe
President
League of Women Voters of Ashtabula County
