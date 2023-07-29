Issue 1 is about so much more than abortion. It is a power grab by the state legislature to ensure that any future citizen led initiative will be prohibitively expensive and only available to a few well-funded special interest groups. With an eye to the future and in support of their donors’ interests, Issue 1 will also hurt citizen led attempts to raise the minimum wage or end gerrymandered legislative districts. Issue 1 greatly increases the difficulty for Ohioans to use the initiative power when the Ohio government is unresponsive or corrupt.
Issue 1 does more than simply change the threshold for passage for an initiative from 50% to 60%. It also adds other requirements making it harder to gather the required number of signatures and shortening the time to qualify those signatures transforming Ohio into one to the toughest states for citizen reform.
Historically, ballot measures have encompassed a wide range of issues and expressed positions across the political spectrum. That is why four former Ohio Governors and five former State Attorney Generals both Republican and Democrat have announced their opposition to Issue 1. Yet despite the partisan neutrality of ballot initiatives, some politicians have taken aim at this process simply because they don’t like the decisions made by a majority of the voters.
On Jan. 6, 1923, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, which along with other election changes eliminated August special elections because they were seen as too expensive for the traditionally low turnout and tend to favor special interests. Secretary of State Frank LaRose called August special elections “a waste of money”. The state’s chief elections officer, who also argued that August elections are just used to “have a sneaky levy when nobody’s paying attention,” is now all for using one to have a sneaky anti-voter initiative when nobody’s paying attention.
Abortion is a wedge issue that state legislatures are using as a catalyst to justify holding this special election, but Abortion will be on the ballot in November. Do not allow a yes vote on Issue 1 strip Ohioans of a constitutional right they have had since 1912.
Don’t sit this election out. Early in person voting has begun for the August 8th election. You can call the Board of Elections and request an absentee ballot application now. The polls will be open on Aug. 8 for in-person voting, bring your ID.
Ann Rapose
Ashtabula
