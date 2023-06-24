We’ve come a long way in the past 100 years. Our great-grandparents as children might have worked 10-12 hours per day in mines, factories, or farms. Safety laws were non-existent. It was legal for husbands to beat their wives. Society winked at child sex abuse: if an adult had sex with an 8-10-12 year old, “she must have asked for it”. Families excused the “funny uncle” or grandpa with roving hands: “Children aren’t harmed.” Nothing changed …. until we heard the voices of the victims. Writers investigated, giving horrific exposes. A young Oprah Winfrey portrayed the devastating effects of sex abuse in ‘The Color Purple’ and even more importantly, opened a national conversation.
Yes, we need to hear the voices of the victims. If a group has no voice, the suffering continues. A baby – who feels pain like you or I — can be cut apart, burned with salt or horribly poisoned while in the womb, and who knows? Who cares?
I’ve actually heard these voices, adults who somehow survived an abortion but with a missing limb or some other disfigurement from a botched but legal abortion. Do they say, “I wish I hadn’t survived”? No! With one voice they’re thankful that they lived! (People may say they wish they’d never been born, for many reasons, but a botched abortion isn’t one of them.) A few years ago a movie ‘The Silent Scream’ showed a sonogram of a baby in the womb who drew back and opened her mouth as an alien presence entered the womb to kill her. We all need to “hear” the silent scream of millions of valuable lives.
When I was young and thoughtless I parroted the voices around me advocating for abortion, especially if the mother is carrying a handicapped child, “What a terrible tragedy that would be!” A few years later I was mother to a ‘handicapped’ child, who changed my life, teaching me that every life has value. Had I known in advance I was carrying such a child, would I have aborted her? Probably. I would have missed out on one of the greatest blessings of my life. That child, every child, has value. If a mother is convinced she can’t raise such a child, or any child, there are families waiting for that chance.
Amid all the shouting about “rights,” who will hear the silent voice of torture of the baby in the womb?
Mary Ellen Blake
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.