When reading or hearing written or audible comments, or opinions from persons which contain political, religious, or otherwise personal information, recipients of aforementioned information should not take such dissemination as the actual truth.
We are being deluged with inaccurate and false information on a daily basis. Alot of this information or false information or opinion is knowingly disseminated believing it will be believed or at least confuse the recipient. Worse is that persons in government or political positions are doing the disseminating. Persons should not take such information at face value and fact check as best you can without spending every waking moment trying to know the truth.
I see the high-stakes dissemination of false (knowingly?) as disturbing and an assault to persons’ intelligence. In short, a person’s ignorance of the truth is counted on by those who would have you believe lies. If you’re in a position where integrity and good character are of utmost importance for you to perform an unbiased public duty, one should not engage in highly partisan public dissemination of said inaccurate information.
Derrick Yopp Sr.
Geneva
