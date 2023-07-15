Since 1912, only 71 proposed amendments to the Ohio Constitution have made it onto the general election ballot. Of those 71, a mere 19 have passed. It’s hard to get an issue on the ballot and pass it. Ohio legislators are trying to make it much harder.
Why? They fear the voices of Ohioans that support women’s rights to reproductive health. Currently 50% plus 1 vote would be enough to pass a constitutional amendment. State Issue 1 would raise that to 60%, among other changes. Republican state officials have publicly stated that they refused to adhere to their own legislation banning August elections because they do not want to risk protections for women’s reproductive rights being codified in the state constitution. Ohio’s anti-abortion law is temporarily restrained. A majority of Ohio voters DO NOT support this ban. Republicans want to move the goal posts. Don ‘t let them.
This Aug. 8 election is critical. Your ability to directly affect your government will be all but silenced if this passes. The legislature refused to follow the Ohio Supreme Court’s orders to supply voters with fairly drawn voter districts five times. So we are left with unconstitutional voter districts gerrymandered to support Republican issues and candidates. Forty percent of the people should not speak for the whole state. Don’t let your path to a direct voice in your government be closed.
Early voting has started. For information call Democratic Party HQ at 440-261-9629 or the Board of Elections at 440-576-6915. VOTE NO!
Elizabeth Sims
Geneva
