I read recently Congress is now “again” concerned about our southern border. President Biden even sent troops because the problem has become critical.
A Homeland Security Appropriations Bill is all about securing our now unsafe southern border. President Biden’s first day in office was monumental, but not with the American people in mind. He signed 17 executive orders, one being the defunding of the building of the security wall that former President Trump felt vitally important and was very concerned about. Now, almost four years later we can see the negative effect this has had. Cartel drugs have made their way in, and our country is no longer as safe as it once was. Thousands of illegal immigrants have poured across the Mexican border, because we have no wall or nearly enough Border Patrol Agents that President Trump was putting in place. Because of this neglect by this administration, America’s immigration and border controls have fallen apart.
I quote from the office of U.S. Rep. Dave Joyce:
“This Appropriations Bill provides funding for various border measures including the hiring of additional Border Patrol Agents, new border security technology, inspection equipment for detecting fentanyl and other narcotics and more.”
These were always a concern for the Trump administration but with the lack of concern and funding, Homeland security has not had the means to control the flow of illegals. Folks, former President Trump always put the safety of the American people first.
Please weigh the facts of what is good for America and you will see this “political assassination” of former President Trump is but another way to win an election. Think, a billionaire has no reason to do the things he is accused of!
Plus, will we ever hear the truth about Hunter Biden and his affairs with communist China?
The years under the Trump administration our economy was pretty good (gas under $2 per gallon) and our world standing much better, especially with Israel.
Put all the demagoguery aside and you will see former President Trump is our only hope to make America Great Again!
I close with a quote from U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms, who served 30 years for the people of North Carolina was a strong voice in foreign policy.
“I pray every day for a rebirth of the spiritual values that made us a nation in the first place. If the Spirit of God were to rouse 200 million Americans to action, there is no describing the greatness and glory in store for this country, or the blessings forthcoming to nations now held captive if and when, once again, the United States rededicates itself to the cause of freedom under God’s Law.”
Terry Wolcott
Jefferson
