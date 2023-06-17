Contrary to what local GOP leader Charlie Frye states about “weaponizing our justice system,” former Attorney General in the Trump Administration William Barr declared in a Fox News interview that the indictment was more than justified. He stated, “I was shocked by the degree of sensitivity of these documents and how many there were, frankly.” He went on to say “it’s a very detailed indictment, and it’s very, very damning.”
The highly classified documents, including Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI),” included details about the defensive and offensive capabilities of the United States and foreign countries, our nuclear programs, the vulnerabilities of ourselves and our allies to attack, and our plans for retaliation in the event of an attack. These documents should have been stored in a secure and authorized location. Instead, they were stored in a bathroom, ballroom stage and in a storage room at the end of a hallway that could be reached from multiple outside entrances, including one through the pool patio, a door which was often open. Barr in his interview declared, “He had no right to maintain them and retain them.” He said the way that Trump kept the documents would be stomach-churning to anyone who cared about national security.
Unlike President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, who immediately turned over classified information found in their possession, Trump resisted to the point that he lied to federal authorities and tried to hide documents still in his possession.
According to Barr: “Here, I think the government acted responsibly. They gave him every opportunity to return those documents. They acted with restraint. They were very deferential to him and they were very patient. They talked to him for almost a year to try to get those documents and he jerked them around. They finally went to a subpoena, and what did he do? According to the government, he lied and obstructed that subpoena. And then they did a search, and they found a lot more documents.”
You see, Trump thinks of himself in a special category. He needs it to be all about himself. He likes to keep everybody wound up. He loves the drama he creates. When Trump shared a “highly confidential” (his words) document with a variety of people who had no clearance, he was behaving just like Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old airman accused of leaking hundreds of classified documents online to impress his gaming buddies.
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) wants to portray Trump as a victim. But William Barr disagrees: “This idea of presenting Trump as a victim here — a victim of a witch hunt — is ridiculous.”
The real victims are a nation of 330 million people who are being gas-lighted by an individual who causes continuous turmoil.
Lorna Westlake
Austinburg
