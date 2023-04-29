National Public Safety Telecommunications Week took place earlier this month, from April 9-15.
This time of year is all about honoring our emergency dispatchers, the heroes that are always on the other line when we need them most. These brave individuals deal with extreme stress every day for the greater good of their communities. They deserve to be recognized for all their hard work!
It takes a special kind of person to devote their career to saving lives, and without their help, there’s no telling how many people would no longer be with us.
Each year, the second full week of April is dedicated to the men and women who serve as public safety telecommunicators. We know from history the idea started in 1981, when the Contra Costa County (Calif.) Sheriff hosted his dispatchers for lunch as a thank you.
In 1996, President Clinton signed the National Public Safety Telecommunications Act into law, as Contra Costa County (Calif.) Sheriff’s local celebration became a national initiative.
If you’d like to show your support, you can reach out to any dispatchers you may know, send a letter to your local dispatch center, or create a social media post with the hashtags #ThankYou911 and #NPSTW!
