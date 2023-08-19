It is sad to see a so-called news outlet like Fox News have four hosts tell the American public that Donald Trump’s lies are OK, not an issue, just politics. I did not know we had thrown away truth and justice when it comes to politics. Without truth, justice and democracy fail.
The “New America” as per Fox News and MAGA Trumpers, lying is the new power.
Freedom of Speech does not allow someone to falsely cry fire, but gullible Trump supporters gladly forget about Trump crying fire (election fraud) in the summer of 2016, years before Jan. 6.
MAGA Trumpers gladly forget that Trump obstructed the Mueller Investigation, offering and later granting pardons to people who were guilty of obstruct of justice to save himself.
I have not heard Joe Biden offer pardons to his son or sidekicks. Oh, that’s right, no one has obstructed justice and threatened witnesses.
Trump’s court appearances are a family affair, like his father, Trump has over many years defrauded thousands of Americans through his many dubious business dealings. He screams he is innocent, but he has settled the cases to stay out of the press. He is fighting charges that he defrauded his brother’s family out of their inheritance.
The world looks at America’s Great Democracy and wonder, “How dumb can Americans be to elect Trump and then keep trying to re-elect him?” Russia Knows. The Trump Mafia lies are destroying America’s democracy.
Stephen Roane
Ashtabula
