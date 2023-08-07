If you are in favor of “woke,” if you are in favor of teaching sexuality and transgender education in elementary schools, then by all means vote “no” in Issue 1.
If you are in favor of parents still having a say in their children’s education, if you are in favor of protecting law-abiding, hard-working people, if you are in favor of protecting Christians from religious persecution, then PLEASE vote “yes” on Aug. 8.
Diane Wilber
Rock Creek
