I was 18 and Gene was 23 when we met on a blind date at a tavern with a live band.
I was smitten not only by his impeccable good looks — well-built with blue eyes and dark hair — but also by his ballroom dance skill.
Poor fellow never had a chance. I decided: “I’m marrying this guy.” I did that just two-and-a-half years later.
After we retired, I had the idea if I died before Gene, he could live on one of those cruise ships. He would be given room and board as well as a salary to dance all the ladies off their feet.’
As it turns out, I’m the one cruising.
Let me tell you of my life on the good ship Villa at the Lake.
I decided to embark after a bad fall last August. Because I broke my right kneecap and left shoulder, I was unable to pull myself to a standing position. And since the “home health” personnel couldn’t give me the extensive therapy I needed, an extended cruise on the Villa at the Lake would be ideal.
Concerned about the impact on my budget, I chose one of the smaller staterooms. Although adequate, a single closet had to be purged monthly. My criterion? If it hadn’t seen the day recently, out it went.
One evening after I had been on board a couple months, I was invited into the stateroom of a recent acquaintance.
I was amazed how much more space she had ... and two closets. I was envious, to say the least.
The next day, I happened on Captain Laura and mentioned I’d seen the larger stateroom. She told me there was one available. Did I want to see it?
When I looked, there was no question whether I wanted to change. It is all the space I will ever need.
“Yes,” you might say. “But what else does this cruise ship have to recommend it?”
Excellent cuisine comes to mind. At three meals a day, we experience a great variety of skillfully prepared fare with delicious alternatives if the offering is not to our liking. Also there’s a 24-hour snack bar with soft drinks, milk, bottled water, juice, fresh fruit and individual packages of snacks, plus coffee and tea.
Combine that with 24/7 personal care according to one’s needs. Extra attention is given due to the pandemic.
Housekeeping is another amenity, with clean towels daily and attention to maintenance of a clean stateroom; thorough cleaning weekly.
Laundry is done weekly along with a change of bed linens.
Daily activities include yoga, chair dancing, strength training, crafts, games and any number of monthly entertainments as well.
On-shore excursions are twice weekly to special venues, weather permitting.
Don’t take my word for it. Go and see for yourself what a wonderful way of life the good ship Villa at the Lake has to offer.
Jeanne King Maleckar
Conneaut
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.