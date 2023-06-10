The recent brush fires in Andover and Geneva should give everyone pause. We end up seeing a dangerous pattern emerging in taking those along with the wildfires in Quebec across the border in Canada. We are not immune to dangerous situations in our part of the country. Right now we’re facing situations that are unfamiliar to us compared to how they might seem to someone out west. Getting the word out fast in these fire matters is critical.
A big problem in this case is that we don’t really have a normal local broadcast media in Ashtabula County. Yes, we do have plenty of radio stations based in Ashtabula County. A problem with a large number of them is that they do not have main studios in Ashtabula County. It is a little hard to rush to air with a special announcement about a crisis in Pierpont, for example, if your programming is entirely fed in from a remote location whether out in Brecksville in Cuyahoga County or somewhere far outside Ohio like California.
There have been inquiries made into what it would take to get an actual broadcast television station to serve our county better. After all, the stations in Cleveland have to be the “local” stations for a 17-county area that is as big as the commonwealth of Massachusetts. Unfortunately the many millions of dollars that would take, assuming that there was even a willing seller, makes it nearly impossible.
Work has taken place to try to create an online streaming television channel to serve news and more to our entire county. Unfortunately that effort wound up at a standstill due to concerns about prevailing wage rates and fears about not being able to raise enough money to fund absolutely bare minimum operations. The price tag for one year for the streamer was pegged at a quarter million dollars.
I wish I could say that Facebook was the perfect answer so many residents think it is. Unfortunately it has been looking at getting out of the news game and has been testing out stopping users sharing news links. Facebook’s parent company has stumbled a bit recently and hasn’t gotten its footing back. No Internet company is forever, mind you.
There is a need that could be filled. How do we learn our local breaking news? Eventually we need an answer to serve all county residents effectively.
Stephen Michael Kellat
Ashtabula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.