A small committee of volunteers and OSU Extension personnel met this month to discuss plans for the 2023 Ashtabula County Local Food Guide. The Food Guide has been in publication since 2015 and features listings for all the local food producing farms that sell food in the county. Last year’s edition counted over 76 farms listings as well as an additional 11 honey producers. The guide includes a list of all the local meat processors as well as a local food related retail establishments. And it lists resources related to local food including community gardens, educational opportunities, and associated events or organizations.
This helpful community resource was initiated by a group of three Ohio State University Master Gardener Volunteers- Meghan Davis, Kathy Presciano, and Ann Rapose. Seven years ago, they approached what was then the Ashtabula Local Food Council to partner on the project. They along with Community Action’s Carmen Kuula and then AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer Julie Wayman set about the task of gathering the initial information about the food producing farms that dot our landscape. After that it was a process of sorting and sifting the information and making decisions about what and how much information to include as well as determining layout and figuring out printing costs.
Sadly, core food guide volunteer and Master Gardener Meghan Davis passed away last year leaving some uncertainty as to the fate of the guide. However, members of the local food community saw value in this project’s lasting contribution to raising awareness of small farms in the county and rallied around the guide’s continuance. “We are honored to carry this project forward,” said Kathy Presciano, “Meghan would have wanted it that way.”
The 2023 Guide will be similar to past years. “Every year we work to keep the guide as accurate as possible,” volunteer Ann Rapose said, “And this year will be no different.” Volunteers are reaching out to the farms listed to confirm their information. Any farms not currently listed that would like to be included are encouraged to contact OSU Extension Educator, Julie Wayman at wayman.31@osu.edu or 440-576-9008. Alternatively, if farms would like to update their information directly, they can submit updates and additions at www.go.osu.edu/localfoodguideupdate
Volunteers will be working on updates through the spring with the goal of publishing the guide in time for farmers market season.
