Donniella Winchell continues her mission to expand reader’s vocabulary of wine terms with words starting with the letters, D, E and F.
Demi-sec — This is a term used for sparkling wines and Champagne. It literally translates to half-dry, but generally refers to a bubbly wine that is quite sweet.
Dry — This is a taste sensation used to describe wines at .07 or less residual sugar. That is the point after which most palates begin to notice sweetness.
Earthy — This is a term tasters use to describe the odor and/or aroma of some rich wines reminiscent of damp soils. Cabernet Sauvignon, Cab Franc, Sangiovese, and Merlot are often used as examples of earthy wines.
Enology — This is the term for making of wine. A winemaker is known as an enologist. A sometimes-confused term, Onology, is the study of the science of winemaking.
Fermentation — This is the process whereby specific yeasts are chosen to add to fresh juices to cause the conversion of natural sugars into alcohol. Additional by-products include heat and carbon dioxide.
Fining — This is a winemaking technique where post-fermented juice is clarified using gelatin, egg whites, and sometimes bentonite. These substances added drop to the bottom of barrels and tanks along with various unwanted particles from the juice. When the liquid is racked off and filtered, the fining agents are discarded.
Finish — This is the impression on one’s palate which lingers after the wine is sipped and swallowed.
Flavors — This is the term (distinct from aromas) to describe the tastes in a finished wine which come from the combination of the original fruit which are enhanced or morphed during the fermentation and finishing process. Examples include: in Riesling, flavors of citrus, melon, peach are common; in Chardonnay, flavors of apple, lemon and butter are often present. Flavors in Pinot Noir might include strawberry, cherry, raspberry and plum.
Foxy — This is the term used to identify the aromas of a natural chemical (methyl anthranilate) which is preset in native, North America labrusca varietals like Concord, Niagara and Catawba. It is the aroma you would find in grape jellies and lollipops too.
Fruity — This the term to describe the aromas (distinct from flavors) which come from some wines with strong smells of fruits. The Ann Nobel Wheel, developed in the 1980’s by a California researcher and winemaker, is the tool generally used by winemakers to describe various, typical wine aromas. Gewürztraminer is noted for its aromas like lychee, Vidal Blanc for grapefruit, pear and pineapple and Cabernet Sauvignon for wood, tobacco and black cherries
Full bodied — This is a term for wines that are typically high in alcohol and flavors. A wine with a lot of flavors, aromas, and mouth-feel existing together is usually described, as big, full bodied and complex.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.