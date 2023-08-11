Hello Ashtabula County! At the time I am writing this the 177th Ashtabula County Fair is in full swing. So far it has been filled with great exhibits, livestock, food and people. The weather has also been quite pleasant so far, but I do not want to speak too soon! I hope you were able to enjoy this year’s fair and support the 4-H youth. I also want to thank the Master Gardener Volunteers, that I have the pleasure of advising, for all of their hard work in the floral building and competition. We had a great showing this year with so many fantastic entries.
One topic of conversation that continued to arise at the fair was the wildfire smoke from Canada and how the haze has been present all summer. Some people, including myself, have speculated on the effects the smoke is having on our local crops. Is the wildfire smoke capable of effecting crop growth and even yield? I decided to do some more research into this topic and share my findings in today’s article.
The smoke from the Canadian wildfires continues to impact the northern United States. Over 33 million acres have been burned since the first of the year, with little signs of slowing down. The fires are uncontrollable, and many are impossible to put out. Damage from fires and the health risk from the smoke on the people closest to the areas in high. Even here in Ashtabula there have been days of air quality warnings and thick haze in the sky. The smoke has even traveled as far as Europe.
With these widespread impacts of smoke from the fires, it is reasonable to consider there may be an impact to crops here in the U.S.. While not much research has been done to study every effect smoke has on crop production, there is information available as well as explanations on what is affecting the crops this year.
The main concern is that smoke reduces light availability, that could negatively impact photosynthesis. The good news is that in research, 15 percent light reduction did not decrease corn yields. Only 30 to 50 percent light reduction saw a decrease in yields. Agronomic experts at Ohio State University have shared, “it is highly unlikely that these fires are going to have any kind of impact on Ohio agriculture.”
There can be negative effects from the smoke including the reduction in sunlight and the increase of ozone level. This could lead to reductions in photosynthesis that encourage the plant to remobilizes carbohydrates from stalks to grain production making stalks susceptible to lodging.
There are also positive aspects that crops could possibly benefit from due to the smoke. The smoke scattering the light means the light can penetrate deeper into the crop canopy, increasing whole canopy photosynthesis.
So why are crops lagging behind, or not growing like they normally do? The reason is much more likely to do with temperature and precipitation. We are behind average for Growing Degree Days here in Ashtabula County. Essentially this means it has been cooler on average this growing season. We also experienced a minor drought this spring, followed by higher than average amount of rainfall. The combination of lower temperatures and erratic precipitation have given us an irregular crop season. Despite the weather challenges, crops in the area do look fairly decent, albeit lagging behind average years. Hopefully, August will provide us with warmer and drier weather to assist in grain fill for our field crops and harvest for our local vegetable crops.
Do you have a home, yard, or garden question? Need expert advice but don’t know where to turn? Call the Ashtabula County Master Gardener Hotline at 440-576-9008
The hotline is open from May 2nd until October 31st, Every Monday, 9 a.m. to noon and every Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Call during listed hours to speak with a volunteer or call anytime and leave a message. The hotline can also be reached via email at Ashtabula.1@osu.edu and in person by stopping in at the Ashtabula OSU Extension Office – 39 Wall St. Jefferson, Ohio 44047.
For your home horticultural question call the Master Gardener Hotline today!
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.