It may not quite be spring, but our growers are planning ahead. With this coming season, as with the others, is a busy time in the vineyards of northeast Ohio. As the tiny pink shoots will soon emerge, the grape grower has lots of work – and many worries on his mind.
Throughout the freezing cold of winter, pruners worked their way through the miles of tangled canes left from 2022’s crop. After making dozens of carefully selected dead wood cuts on each vine, and brush was pulled off, cane by cane, from the tangled morass. The job on most cold hardy varieties like Concord and Catawba was finished by early winter.
However, the very tender vinifera varieties, upon which we are building our national reputation, were left dormant until just the last few weeks. If these winter-sensitive Rieslings and Pinots were pruned too early and temperatures dropped precipitously anytime in the winter, significant bud damage would have occurred. Pruning late into the spring gives the grower more flexibility as to crop loads and vine health. That means however, vinifera growers play a game of “beat the clock:” get their late season pruning done before tiny buds emerge and are knocked off as the brush is pulled.
Then all the vines will need to be tied to trellises. This is done manually with twine, tiny wires and plastic pull-ties as workers trudge with muddy boots and arms extended above their shoulders to affix each cane – and secure the thick trunks – to one of several ‘training systems.’ It is tedious and arduous work.
Next comes the “worry” part. Once the buds swell and tiny leaves emerge, the threat of spring frost weighs heavily on everyone’s mind. Ready with modern technology (those huge wind machines you see cropping up all though our vineyards) and traditional methods (bonfires and smudge pots), vintners watch the Weather Channel. They set alarm clocks to emerge, when necessary, from warm beds to travel to dark, freezing fields. They crank up noisy engines and light fires to protect their investments and their futures.
Even the hearty Concords are at great risk for spring frost. More than once, our Concord growers have lost more than 90% of their livelihood during one freezing night.
Spring means many sleepless nights (definitely not of the “Seattle” kind) in wine country.
Later in the season, the French-American hybrids like the Vidal, used for luscious ice wines, need special attention. Vidal Blanc naturally produces a huge number of buds per cane. If all were left to mature, the crop could never ripen. So sometime early in the year, workers once more walk through the rows plucking off tiny, tiny bunches — one by one — until vine balance is achieved: Another tedious, shoulder-aching task.
In early June, the grapes go through “bloom” and “set.” More worry. Clusters, less than an inch long, will blossom with tiny white flowers. This occurs over just a couple of critical days. During that window, if Mother Nature decides to send too much wind or a deluge, the flowers shred. The result is a vine with scraggly bunches, a low per acre yield in the fall – and significantly diminished profits in that year. If all is well during this time, the white flowers shed themselves in a time called “drop cap.”
We always talk about wine being born in the vineyard. While that is true, and every season has its perils, growers can lose both their heart and their annual profits there each spring.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.