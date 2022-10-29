Nearly all the grapes in our region are off the vine at this writing. While the beginning of the harvest season was somewhat soggy, a couple of weeks of beautiful dry weather with no early frost capped of a very good 2022 Crush.
Now in the cellar, winemakers will begin carefully watching the progress of their wines. Fermentation among the earliest whites may be close to completion. Those brought in later in the season may still be throwing off carbon dioxide. All whites typically come in, are crushed and de-stemmed then come off their skins quickly.
They are fermented cold, with jacketed tanks to control temperature and encourage a slow gentle conversion of the sugars into alcohol via the action of specially selected yeast varieties.
Generally, in Ohio (with a few exceptions like Dornfelder) reds are harvested later in the season. Most are crushed and de-stemmed (or go through a whole-berry fermentation in a process called carbonic maceration) to extract rich colors and tannins.
Fermentation for reds is usually hotter, in part so that the winemaker can extract those pigments to yield richer and deeper coloration. The fermentation of reds is most often shorter in duration (because of the higher temperatures) than the whites’ process. As the season progresses, the wines are super chilled via jacketed stainless tanks to precipitate out the tartaric acid (another of the natural acids found in grapes). Reds especially are ‘softened’ through this process.
Once the fermentation is complete, the becoming-wines will go through a quite time to begin settling and clarification.
Once the wines are partially clarified, the original liquids are transferred to secondary containers, tanks, or barrels. The receiving tanks are kept completely full or topped off with inert gas (often nitrogen) to prevent air contact and any subsequent spoilage. The remaining sediment (lees) is filtered to rescue any liquid residue and then discarded as fertilizer on adjoining fields.
During the winter, some wines (usually Chardonnays and bigger reds) are put through a secondary fermentation called malo-lactic fermentation. In this case, the harsher malic (apple) acid is converted via special yeast strains to softer lactic 9milk) acid. The result is a complex and interesting wine that is more refined and pleasant on the palate.
Every day, throughout the entire time, the winemaker walks among rows of tanks and barrels to check for leakage, unprotected “headspace” and other anomalies.
Sometime in the spring or early summer whites and lighter reds will be bottled. Bigger reds can remain in barrels or tanks for several more months. After the corks are in place, most finished wines, especially lighter whites, are held in the winery cellar for a couple of weeks before heading to the tasting room or retail shelf to avoid something called “bottle shock,” a phenomenon which causes a wines’ flavors and aromas to flatten out.
At the end of each season, empty stainless tanks are scrubbed (if you’ve taken a cellar tour recently, those small portholes on the sides of those tanks do open for an agile winemaker to climb inside). Barrels are meticulously sanitized with high pressure hoses.
Emptied barrels are set aside after a stick of sulfur is burned inside, filled with water then bunged up prevent against unwelcome bacteria strains. Beyond great fruit and a talented winemaker, sanitation is of uppermost importance in producing quality vintages.
While stainless tanks may later hold a variety of juice types and colors, the oak barrels are generally designated as “chardonnay,” or “cabernet” or at least, “white” or “red” for their useful life. They thus are marked and catalogued for future use.
At each step along the way, crucial decisions will affect the ultimate vision for a finished wine.
A vineyard manager determines the quality of fruit that enters the cellar (mostly science), a winemaker’s decisions (largely art) are then critical in terms of what wine will finally be offered to a wine lover.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
