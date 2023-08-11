During this time of year, the vines are preparing themselves for the harvest season finale. The first and most obvious sign of what is to come is when coloration or veraison occurs. However, the steps until this time of the year have all been critical to getting the vine to this point.
So a bit of a vineyard timeline from late winter until veraison:
Very early each spring, the “bleed” occurred. This was the stage when the sap began to flow on warm days, even though the vine is still technically dormant. Sap oozed from pruning cuts, usually about a month before actual bud break.
Then the buds swell. They shed a rather hard shell, (called drop cap) become tender and show bits of pink and spring green against dark brown canes. Warm temperatures will cause the buds to move quickly, but cooler temperatures will hold back shoots. One of the reasons the Lake Erie region can produce grapes for wine is that the cold springtime breezes off the water prevent premature growth.
Next comes actual bud break. Tiny green leaves emerge. The hope is that they will emerge after the last spring frost, as significant damage to many varieties occurs when leaves are out and temperatures drop below 32 degrees on frosty nights. Growers anticipate (often in vain) for some consistency in temperatures during this time, so there is a uniform start for all vines. This will increase the overall quality of a crop come the fall.
Early shoots appear in late May and are followed by tiny white blossoms in early June. Once temperatures warm, canes will grow several feet a week – and the tiny flower clusters emerge as the precursors to full bunches of grapes. Grapes are generally self pollinating, but pollination and the early summer “set” or full bunch formation, is always much better in warm and dry weather. This critical time frame lasts about seven to 10 days. Late spring frosts, hail storms and high winds at this time of the cycle can and do sometimes cause significant damage. Bad weather conditions at this point will not affect overall quality, but will drop tonnage and create scraggly individual bunches.
Berry formation will begin with the “shatter” when the tiny white flower petals fall to the ground.
Then, for a period of about 50 days, BB sized, hard pellets slowly morph into large green “marbles.” During this part of the season, vineyard workers spend much of their time managing the trellises and pulling leaves to keep the canopy open to allow sunlight to enter so photosynthesis will continue.
Veraison is the stage at which the vineyards are in now. Red grapes take on their purple hues and white grapes turn from green to golden yellow. Typically, this takes place in mid-August, but is dependent on summer growing conditions. Following coloration, the vine will put all of its energy into ripening the grapes, accumulating sugars and flavors, so shoot growth slows dramatically.
Soon will come the harvest, or “Crush” – typically occurring between mid-September and late October. Grapes are picked at the peak of maturity, depending on each variety’s unique schedule. This year it appears the earliest varietals will be ready to be picked in early to mid-September.
Our hope now is for an extended, dry season so that the tractors can get between the rows without soil compaction, so that the berries will not swell and crack (attracting bees) from excessive moisture and that the warm days and cool nights finally provide an exceptional end to the growing season to make 2023 a very special vintage year.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
