As we head into the new year, the beverage of choice for most celebrations is sparkling wine. Here are some interesting tidbits that may help you choose which version to bring you your New Year’s Eve party.
The only official type of sparkling wine that can be called “Champagne” must come from the French region by the same name and be usually made from a combination of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Meunier but can include a couple of other designated varieties. It may range from bone dry to sweet, but the grape varieties used must follow French law and fermentation takes place IN the bottle.
According to a recently released industry study, Prosecco will be extremely popular this year. It is a sparkling wine mostly made in the Veneto region of Italy. It is made in a single large tank and is pressurized during bottling. The production method is called Charmat.
Asti (once called Asti Spumante) is another popular Italian sparkler produced in the Piedmont region around the towns of Asti and Alba. It is a fully sparkling wine. Moscato d’Asti is not fully sparkling but is “gently fizzy” according to Totalwine.com. Both are made from the Moscato grape.
Cava is the Spanish version of a sparkler. It is made in the same fashion of traditional fermentation in bottle sparklers of other European regions. It is generally made from there grapes: Macabeo, Parellada and Xarel-lo.
There are hundreds of authentically fermentation in bottle sparklers produced in the United States. When you see the phrase “mise en bottle” you know that it is a product produced in a fashion similar to the finest French Champagnes.
The descriptor “Sparkling Wine” was adopted in America after some international agreements with the French in 2006 when the French complained vociferously about the hijacking of the word “champagne.”
Most of the above cited versions of wine with bubbles are fairly pricy to account for the production methods and time commitments to a wonderful finished product.
However, there are a myriad of affordable regional wines with bubbles available at your local winery and others in retail shops and grocery stores to match any budget.
Mon Ami sparklers are now made by the Gideon Owen Wine company in Sandusky. Firelands Winery, also in Sandusky makes some lovely sparklers at reasonable prices. M Cellars in Geneva has begun to offer some sparklers that are turning heads. Vermilion Valley makes a Pet Nat style that has some spritz. Ferrante’s amazing Sparkling Moscato Star Seeker is taking medal after medal. The Chateau Winery in Helena has a sparkling Niagara. North Coast Wine Club in Strongsville has a Pinot Noir sparkler. and Tony Kosicek in Harpersfield in the Grand River Valley is doing an especially lovely one. Maple Ridge, also in the GRV offers one to their customers. Sandy Ridge in Norwalk has a couple of options. and from outside Ohio, our really good friends at Lakewood Vineyards on Seneca Lake in New York make a wonderful Bubbly Candeo that is very fun.
Then for the most limited budgets, there are “value” wines, usually under $10 a bottle and are made from finished wines that then have carbon dioxide injected into large tanks before bottling takes place. The best known is like André made by California’s Gallo company. But Ohio’s Reièm Spumante from Meiers Wine Cellars in Cincinnati and other of their sparklers made from Catawba grapes are incredibly popular this time of year. Meiers also makes a series if non-alcoholic sparkling juices for the non-drinkers in your crowd.
So many wines, so many choices to help us ring in the new year.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wines. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.