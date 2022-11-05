It has been said that “if something sounds too good to be true; it probably is.” This word of caution has frequently sounded, “hope for the best, prepare for the worst.”
These words of cynicism too sadly are born out of the reality of the world in which we live. The shadow of death, be it short or long, falls on all the sons of Adam. The short shadow falls upon the wee little child, the darling of the parent’s heart; the long shadow upon the aged and frail worn by the toll of the years. In our travels here we pass by hospital and graveyard, we hear the sirens of emergency speeding to some need, and by paper and screen we hear of storm and sorrow, gun and grief, and of the pain man inflicts upon man.
It is no wonder that we are skeptical of the bearer of good news and well we should be. Put what you hear to the test because the truth can always bear the light of day.
Snake oil salesman, con artists, schemers, deceivers, and the deceived will come and go but the truth remains resilient.
“What is truth” asked Pilate of Jesus. Pilate didn’t want an answer. He walked away from the truth. To Pilate, the truth was unknowable.
In Luke 24:36-41, we have a wonderful example of ones asking ‘is it too good to be true?’
“And as they thus spake, Jesus himself stood in the midst of them, and saith unto them, Peace be unto you. But they were terrified and affrighted, and supposed that they had seen a spirit. And he said unto them, Why are ye troubled? And why do thoughts arise in your hearts? Behold my hands and my feet, that it is I myself: handle me, and see; for a spirit hath not flesh and bones, as ye see me have. And when he had thus spoken, he showed them his hands and his feet. And while they yet believed not for joy, and wondered, he said unto them, Have ye here any meat? And they gave him a piece of a broiled fish, and of an honeycomb. And he took it, and did eat before them.”
1 John 1:5 describes the truth in these few words: “This then is the message which we have heard of him, and declare unto you, that God is light, and in him is no darkness at all.” It is 1 John 4:16 that describes the very essence of love. “And we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”
Notice when the word of God says God is light and God is love it is not saying God has light or love, it is saying He is light and love! The ‘good news’ in the Bible is the gospel of God; it is the message of true love.
It did not rise from paltry imaginings of the dust of a cursed earth but was sent from above the sky and clouds from the Heaven of Heavens from the heart of God.
Yes, your first reaction might be “it is too good to be true” but do what the Holy Scriptures say to do in 1 Thessalonians 5:21. “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.”
Amidst the danger, darkness and confusion God is over all things. He, the Almighty, will see that the true seeker and welcoming Savior will have a joyous meeting!
Psalm 34:8, “O taste and see that the Lord is good: blessed is the man that trusteth in him.”
Jesus, My Savior, To Bethlehem Came, Laid In A Manger To Sorrow and Shame; Oh, It Was Wonderful, Blest Be His Name, Seeking For Me, For Me: Seeking For Me, Seeking For Me, Seeking For Me, Seeking For Me, Oh, It Was Wonderful, Blest Be His Name, Seeking For Me, For Me.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.