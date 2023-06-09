It’s June in Ohio and that means one thing for local food: farmers market season! This weekend both the Jefferson and Ashtabula market will have their opening days. Others will soon follow with Conneaut starting June 19th and both the Geneva and Pierpont markets starting June 24th. The My Neighborhood market follows with a July 1st start date for their Saturday market and a July 11th start for their Tuesday market. Here is a full list of dates and details from www.ashtabulalocalfood.org/farmers-markets/:

ASHTABULA FARMERS’ MARKET

Sundays: June 11th – Oct 15th

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

No market during major festivals on Bridge Street

Located in the parking lot of 1105 Bridge Street, Ashtabula

Find on Facebook at: Ashtabula Farmers Market

Market Manager: Rees Davis, 440-992-8362

Sponsors Super Summer Farmers’ Market Education with WIC and Community Action

CONNEAUT FARMERS’ MARKET

Saturdays: June 19th – Oct 14th

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Located in the Moose Lodge parking lot at 280 Park Ave., Conneaut

Find on Facebook at: Conneaut Farmers Market

Market Manager: Joanne Seavy, 440-599-8684

Longest running market in the county. A great place to find locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and hand-crafted items.

GENEVA FARMERS’ MARKET

Saturdays: June 24th- September 30th

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Hosted by Geneva United Methodist Church

89 S Broadway, Geneva

Find on Facebook at: City of Geneva Ohio/Events

Market Managers: Pastor Randy or Kaitlynn Pildner 440-466-2817

The market offers produce from local farmers, food products, arts & crafts, flowers plants and new for 2023- live music!

JEFFERSON FARMERS’ MARKET

Saturdays: June 10th – Oct 14th

9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Located behind the Jefferson Historical Society, 42 E. Jefferson St.

Find on Facebook at: Jefferson Ohio Farmers Market

Market Managers: Judy and Joy Pallant, 440-474-1285

A community-oriented market with a wide selection of produce- Accepts WIC coupons.

MY NEIGHBORHOOD FARMERS’ MARKET AND FARMSTAND

Saturdays, July 1st through September 2nd

Sat: 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m.

Clifford Kadon Presidential Park, 5835 Madison Ave, Ashtabula

Tuesdays, July 11th – August 29th

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 pm or until sold-out

Located outside Premiere Fitness in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, 2231 Lake Ave, Ashtabula

Find on Facebook at: MyNeighborhoodCollaborative

Market manager: Mary Graves 440-687-4921

Non-profit, operates out of the community garden. Accepts SNAP and Senior Farmers Market Coupons.

PIERPONT FARMERS’ MARKET

Saturdays: June 24th – September 30th

8:00 a.m. – noon

The Wright Building, 1071 Route 7 N., Pierpont

Find on Facebook at: Pierpont Farmers Market

Market Manager: Cheri Hoover, 440-361-0209

The market welcomes a diverse set of quality vendors and features an on-site coffee shop.

New this year!

The Geneva market will offer live entertainment. The Ashtabula market has added new vendors including Windy Hill Farm and the Dough-Jo Bakery. Conneaut reports they have 18 vendors ready to go with new vendors every year. The My Neighborhood market has added a Saturday Farmstand option at Clifford Kadon Park. And the Pierpont market will feature a more permanent coffee stand with Hometown Harvest moving from their mobile trailer into a standing shed with a drive-thru option and outdoor seating.

Both Jefferson and Ashtabula will continue to accept the Women Infants and Children (WIC) coupons and the My Neighborhood markets can accept SNAP benefits helping make markets more accessible to low-income shoppers.

Please be sure to visit several of the markets this summer to explore all of what Ashtabula agriculture has to offer. Remember to shop early, bring cash, and if you won’t be returning home quickly, bring a cooler!

Julie Wayman is the Local Food Coordinator at the Ashtabula County Office of OSU Extension. She enjoys learning and sharing information about local farms and local food.

