It’s June in Ohio and that means one thing for local food: farmers market season! This weekend both the Jefferson and Ashtabula market will have their opening days. Others will soon follow with Conneaut starting June 19th and both the Geneva and Pierpont markets starting June 24th. The My Neighborhood market follows with a July 1st start date for their Saturday market and a July 11th start for their Tuesday market. Here is a full list of dates and details from www.ashtabulalocalfood.org/farmers-markets/:
ASHTABULA FARMERS’ MARKET
Sundays: June 11th – Oct 15th
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
No market during major festivals on Bridge Street
Located in the parking lot of 1105 Bridge Street, Ashtabula
Find on Facebook at: Ashtabula Farmers Market
Market Manager: Rees Davis, 440-992-8362
Sponsors Super Summer Farmers’ Market Education with WIC and Community Action
CONNEAUT FARMERS’ MARKET
Saturdays: June 19th – Oct 14th
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Located in the Moose Lodge parking lot at 280 Park Ave., Conneaut
Find on Facebook at: Conneaut Farmers Market
Market Manager: Joanne Seavy, 440-599-8684
Longest running market in the county. A great place to find locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and hand-crafted items.
GENEVA FARMERS’ MARKET
Saturdays: June 24th- September 30th
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Hosted by Geneva United Methodist Church
89 S Broadway, Geneva
Find on Facebook at: City of Geneva Ohio/Events
Market Managers: Pastor Randy or Kaitlynn Pildner 440-466-2817
The market offers produce from local farmers, food products, arts & crafts, flowers plants and new for 2023- live music!
JEFFERSON FARMERS’ MARKET
Saturdays: June 10th – Oct 14th
9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Located behind the Jefferson Historical Society, 42 E. Jefferson St.
Find on Facebook at: Jefferson Ohio Farmers Market
Market Managers: Judy and Joy Pallant, 440-474-1285
A community-oriented market with a wide selection of produce- Accepts WIC coupons.
MY NEIGHBORHOOD FARMERS’ MARKET AND FARMSTAND
Saturdays, July 1st through September 2nd
Sat: 10:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m.
Clifford Kadon Presidential Park, 5835 Madison Ave, Ashtabula
Tuesdays, July 11th – August 29th
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 pm or until sold-out
Located outside Premiere Fitness in the ACMC Health and Wellness Plaza, 2231 Lake Ave, Ashtabula
Find on Facebook at: MyNeighborhoodCollaborative
Market manager: Mary Graves 440-687-4921
Non-profit, operates out of the community garden. Accepts SNAP and Senior Farmers Market Coupons.
PIERPONT FARMERS’ MARKET
Saturdays: June 24th – September 30th
8:00 a.m. – noon
The Wright Building, 1071 Route 7 N., Pierpont
Find on Facebook at: Pierpont Farmers Market
Market Manager: Cheri Hoover, 440-361-0209
The market welcomes a diverse set of quality vendors and features an on-site coffee shop.
New this year!
The Geneva market will offer live entertainment. The Ashtabula market has added new vendors including Windy Hill Farm and the Dough-Jo Bakery. Conneaut reports they have 18 vendors ready to go with new vendors every year. The My Neighborhood market has added a Saturday Farmstand option at Clifford Kadon Park. And the Pierpont market will feature a more permanent coffee stand with Hometown Harvest moving from their mobile trailer into a standing shed with a drive-thru option and outdoor seating.
Both Jefferson and Ashtabula will continue to accept the Women Infants and Children (WIC) coupons and the My Neighborhood markets can accept SNAP benefits helping make markets more accessible to low-income shoppers.
Please be sure to visit several of the markets this summer to explore all of what Ashtabula agriculture has to offer. Remember to shop early, bring cash, and if you won’t be returning home quickly, bring a cooler!
Julie Wayman is the Local Food Coordinator at the Ashtabula County Office of OSU Extension. She enjoys learning and sharing information about local farms and local food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.