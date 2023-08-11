The Word of God sets before us three calls to “remember.” One is during our youth, with our whole life ahead of us; the second and third are two possible but very different futures.
The first remember we’ll look at is found in Ecclesiastes 12:1, “Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them.” You see God knows us far better than we know ourselves. Some reading this may claim to be an atheist, who believe there is no God. This is a similar belief to that of the typical evolutionist. A theistic evolutionist tries to reconcile a god with Darwinian evolution which negates the Bible as being the Word of God. Agnostics claim there may be a god, but say they don’t know if there is. God bypasses all these artificial walls and says “remember.” He says in Psalm 53:1, “To the chief Musician upon Mahalath, Maschil, A Psalm of David. The fool hath said in his heart, There is no God. Corrupt are they, and have done abominable iniquity: there is none that doeth good.” Notice the fool says it in his heart; it is a lie one tells their own soul. Self-deceit is a foolish thing because every one of us will have to give an account to the Creator; He who gave us the breath of life. In Romans 1:28, we read, “And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient.” In this history of mankind, we can find our own history; not liking “…to retain God in their knowledge,” because we are told in Isaiah 53:6(b), “we have turned every one to his own way.”
The context of our verse in Ecclesiastes 12:1, speaks of growing old and dying; verses two through seven are the “evil days” of verse one. Coming to the Lord early in life helps deliver us from the sorrow and consequences of sin in this life. It strengthens and comforts us when we pass through the troublesome times of sickness and old age. I Peter 3:10-11, gives us a good word in this regard, “For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it.”
Dear friend, if you are hiding under the fallen leaf of evolution; a gentle breeze can come along and expose you to this light of day. There is much that could be said about the evils the theory of evolution brings, but the only thing that needs to be said is that it is preposterous! It defies logic and common sense. It is scientifically impossible that the laws of the universe could be formed by random chance or pure chaos!
Our second “remember” is found in Luke 16:25, “But Abraham said, Son, remember that thou in thy lifetime receivedst thy good things, and likewise Lazarus evil things: but now he is comforted, and thou art tormented.” This is a destiny you want to avoid; that you should make your top priority to avoid! The rich man in hell “receivedst thy good things;” this is past tense. This is the description of the warning in Matthew 16:26, “For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?”
If you ignore God and His salvation that He has provided for you, you might be able to obtain wealth, power, pleasures and fame in this life and die, and it all becomes past tense! It’s like what relatives of a rich man asked after his death; “What did he leave?” The answer they got was, “everything!”
The last remember is the destiny of perfect joy and unending happiness. Jesus’ words are recorded in I Corinthians 11:24-25, this way, “And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me.” Those who are saved have a sure expectation of seeing Jesus their Lord and Savior in heaven because of the sacrifice He made on the cross of Calvary. Gladly every true believer looks forward to remembering Him in the breaking of the bread and drinking of the cup. Jesus says this do remember me. We respond because of the truth of Matthew 6:20-21, “But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.”
It is said of the Christian’s death or departure: “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” (II Corinthians 5:8). So, when believers die, they go to be with their treasure, Jesus.
The best time to come to Jesus is when you’re young. When you’re old the best time to come is while there is still time, which is also true at any age.
There was a time when I wanted salvation and to go to Heaven, but I got something far better than salvation. I got a Savior whose name is Jesus; the dearest friend anyone could ever want.
