Hello Ashtabula County! Six more weeks of winter according to the famed woodchuck, Punxsutawney Phil. Some may argue we have not had a winter to begin with. Last Thursday saw temperatures approaching 60 degrees and January was almost 10 degrees above the historical average here in the county. Not what we typically expect for Ashtabula County weather in January and February. So will we see 6 more weeks of rain and 40 degree temps? Or will we receive a delayed winter over the next month and a half? Unfortunately, the groundhogs forecast is binary, with little to no room for farther elaboration. This is why I stick to the National Weather Service and not varmint for my weather reports!
This week I want to share 3 upcoming programs, including our just announced 2023 Agronomy School. Check out how to sign up for the agronomy school, our upcoming pruning workshop, and our ongoing pollinator webinar!
Agronomy School
OSU Extension will be hosting the Northeast Ohio Agronomy School again in 2023 on March 28th!
You can sign up today at www.go.osu.edu/neoas23!
Join us from 9:00 a.m.– 2:30 p.m. at the Colebrook Community Center in Colebrook, OH for a full day of agronomic programing. Cost for the program is $15/person and includes snacks, lunch, and handouts. We will also have Agronomy Guides, Field Guides, and Weed Control Guides available for purchase. Pesticide and CCA credits will be available for those in attendance. To register for this event, please visit the website, www.go.osu.edu/neoas23.
Online registration is preferred, but checks can be mailed to 39 Wall Street Jefferson, OH 44047 with name and phone numbers of attendees. For more information about the event please call 440-576-9008. The registration deadline for this event is March 23.
A wide variety of topics will be discussed throughout the day including Soybeans Disease Update, Weather/Climate Update, Farm & Roadway Safety, Precision Ag, and Energy Outlook. Speakers for this year’s event include Dr. Dee Jepsen, Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Brent Sohngen, Dr. Aaron Wilson, and Alan Leininger.
This workshop is brought to you by the OSU Extension offices in Ashtabula, Trumbull & Geauga Counties with support from W.I. Miller & Sons, Centerra Co-op, Schwartz Farms, and Ohio Corn & Wheat! Thank you to all our sponsors for making this event possible
Tree Pruning 101
Do you have an apple or pear tree in the backyard and would like to learn how to prune it? If so, join Master Gardener, Alice Vervais on March 6th at 6:30 PM as she helps homeowners learn the basics of pruning free-standing fruit trees in their backyards. Learn the three systems of pruning, how to decide how much & what to prune, when the best time is to prune, and how to be safe when pruning fruit trees.
By implementing a sound pruning schedule, you will be able to improve tree health, improve the quality of fruit and help with disease control.
Participants are asked to bring clippers or pruners as there will be an opportunity for hands-on practice.
This class is limited to 25 participants. Pre-registration is requested by March 2, 2023! This program will be held March 6th at 6:30 PM in the downstairs meeting room at the OSU Extension Office in Jefferson, Ohio. 39 Wall Street, Jefferson, OH 44047. The cost for this event is $5 and can be paid at the door.
Water and light snacks will be provided. Registration is highly encouraged as spots will be limited. Call us at 440-576-9008 or email Holden.155@osu.edu to RSVP before March 2nd.
NE Ohio Pollinator Symposium
The award-winning Northeast Ohio Pollinator Society is holding its fourth annual webinar series. The five part series is already underway with just two live webinars left.
To sign up for the next two webinars, or watch the recorded previous webinars, please visit www.go.osu.edu/neops.
The next webinar will be held February 22 at 7:00 PM and feature, “Gardening Across the Lifespan”, presented by Laura Akgerman. Gardening across the lifespan is an educational workshop from Ohio AgrAbility, which includes information on good body mechanics, ergonomic garden tools, safe lifting, sun safety, Universal Design and ideas for adapting your current work habits, tools and structures so you can continue gardening productively and safely as your abilities change. Laura Akgerman is the Disability Services Coordinator for Ohio AgrAbility & Ohio State University Extension. She is a two-time Ohio State University Alum, with degrees in English and Rehabilitation Services. She presents workshops on Gardening with Arthritis, Farming with a disability, AgriTourism, and other disability related issues for Ohio AgrAbility and OSU Extension.
The final webinar will be held on March 8 at 7:00 PM and feature, “Ecology of Wild Edibles”, presented by John Wright, Jr. In this class we will discuss the role that native wild foods have in supporting pollinators as well as other local fauna. We’ll discuss the human role in this ecology and how we can increase our food stocks and nutrition while providing food and habitat for many other organisms in our local ecosystem.
John Wright, Jr is a self-taught permaculture expert. He is an excellent teacher and workshop leader for all ages. He also provides private consultations to landowners interested in transforming their property into a permaculture paradise. John was formally trained as a horticulturist at the Ohio State University. He has worked with community gardens and faith-based institutions. He knows from experience how to grow food in anything: tiny inner-city plot, a windowsill, hidden public spaces, on acres and acres of rural land, etc. He is a master seed saver, plant-identifier, creative-thinker, and dreamer. He was born and raised in Jefferson, OH.
If you would like to join us for this free webinar, please visit www.go.osu.edu/neops.
Andrew Holden is an Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Educator for Ohio State University Extension. Andrew can be reached at 440-576-9008 or Holden.155@osu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.