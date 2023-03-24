It is a valuable meditation for the believing heart to follow the Lord’s journey from the upper room that eventful evening, to that sleepless night of sorrow, to the morning of Golgotha’s hill. What pains and sorrows he endured before the spikes were cruelly hammered into his blessed hands and feet; yes before the rough-hewn cross was dropped into its securing hole with a painful jolt.
Something that strikingly stands out through all the sorrow and pain the Lord Jesus endured was his unwavering love. There was no self-pity but a consistent continual love that was about him through every circumstance. A merciful love that reached out to everyone around him.
Most encouraging to every Christian is the Lord’s words in John 14:1-3, “Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. and if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myselft; that where I am, there ye may be also. and whither I go ye know, and the way ye know.”
For me, my first impression of this verse was the promise of “my Father’s House.” Next, my thoughts were turned to his ascension and entrance into Heaven. I suppose this was the case because the Father’s House in Heaven was evidently in view. Jesus told them and us who believe, “if I go and prepare a place for you…” So, it’s easy to imagine him entering into Heaven and securing a reservation for us in those mansions above. What I forgot in those earlier thoughts was the whole context of the Lord’s words; when and where he was when he said them. It was part of the ministry the Lord gave them after the Passover and the New Testament Supper was instituted, and before they left the upper room (as is seen in John 14:31). In this ministry Jesus was telling them about his going away. It is a reason we are told of this event in Gethsemane, in Luke 22:45, “… found them sleeping for sorrow.” They became emotionally exhausted as well as physically worn.
So, his going away, as well as his entrance into Heaven is in view when the Lord said, “I go to prepare a place for you.” The Lord Jesus’ path to the Father’s House led directly through the Cross of Calvary.
So, here we arrive at the truth that the ‘way of the Cross leads home.’ For every believer the heavenly gates of pearl are thrown open wide in joyous welcome. It is because he gave himself a sacrifice for us on the cross (Hebrews 10:12); he died for us willingly upon that cross (John 10:17,18); his body was laid in the grave, then he arose in victory, ascended the skies in triumph, and sat down in the Father’s throne in majesty and vindication!
We believers pass by, in faith, viewing an empty bloodstained old rugged cross (he’s no longer there); look into a cold empty tomb (he’s not there); look up into a blue sky as the clouds may lazily drift by as normal — but we await the day glory will break through the blue (Jesus is coming again); and we gaze by faith into Heaven where we read Hebrews 2:9, “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
Praise God for the matchless love of Jesus! While we can look at the places he’s been, we have the joy of where he is now. Jesus has promised, “I will not leave you comfortless: I will come to you,” (John 14:18) and, “Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world. Amen” (Matthew 28:20). Christ is with us and in us everywhere, all the time, by the indwelling Holy Spirit — Colossians 1:27, “To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.”
Heaven is a settled destination for us believers as Christ path to glory proclaims. Now he calls us to be faithful witnesses – Mark 8:34, “And when he had called the people unto him with his disciples also, he said unto them, Whosoever will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”
It was a known fact in that day that when you saw anyone bearing a cross, they were about to die. So let us live like today we may be called to glory. Let us not shun the shameful cross he bore because beloved brethren the ‘way of the cross leads home.’
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
