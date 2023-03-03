The Valley of Dry Bones in Ezekiel Chapter 37 has often been a sermon topic of preachers. Frequently it is totally spiritualized and applied to Christian living. This is all well and good as long as we don’t forget that God gave the prophet priest Ezekiel a picture of Israel’s future. Applications are appropriate, at times, but interpretations should not be replaced by them.
How do we interpret a scripture’s meaning? We don’t; that has already been done for us by other scripture, and the meaning must be consistent with the whole of Holy Scripture, as provided in the instruction given in Isaiah 28:9,10: “Whom shall he teach knowledge? and whom shall he make to understand doctrine? them that are weaned from the milk, and drawn from the breasts. For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little:”, and in II Peter 1:20, 21: “Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation. For the prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.”
The vision of the Valley of Dry Bones is described in Ezekiel 37:1-10; the explanation is given in Ezekiel 37:11-28. As we seek to give respect to what is said in these scriptures, we must bear in mind that we are given symbols that reflect real tangible historical events.
The key definition of the vision of the Valley of Dry Bones is found in verse 11 of Ezekiel 37, “Then he said unto me, son of man, these bones are the whole house of Israel: behold, they say, Our bones are dried, and our hope is lost: we are cut off for our parts.” The importance of the phrase “the whole house of Israel” comes out abundantly in the rest of the chapter. Remember, ancient Israel spent most of its history as a divided kingdom. The nation Israel to the north containing 10 tribes; the nation Judah to the south containing two tribes (Judah and Benjamin), the city of Jerusalem and the Jewish Temple. It is to Judah, the southern kingdom, that the name “the Jews” owes its derivation to this day.
Let it be said that Ezekiel 37 is not speaking of the bodily resurrection of individuals, but rather a national resurrection of Israel. This is also seen in the “they say” of Ezekiel 37:11. This vision takes us to a future unified kingdom of Israel that will exceed the glory of Solomon’s kingdom.
Sometimes, Bible teachers are heard speaking of present-day Israel being gathered in unbelief, in that they still await the coming of their Messiah which they do not believe has yet happened. The progressive change from scattered dry bones to a living, breathing entity chronicles this transformation because it’s not until the breath came into them that they became a nation of true faith.
Remember the testimony of true faith today is the church of the Lord Jesus, the Messiah, composed of Jew and Gentile, in one unity. We Christians who are of Gentile lineage must remember our Savior was a devout Jew through his life here, all the apostles were Jews, and yes, all the New Testament scriptures (except Luke and Acts) were written by our Jewish brethren; we owe so much to them. The best thing we can do for them is witness the gospel, as best we can, to unsaved Jews we meet. May God give to all of us the grace of a loving heart.
