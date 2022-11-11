The historical Bible account of the ancient Tower of Babel is as relevant to the crisis in today’s world as it ever has been. First read the passages in Genesis 11:1-9 and 10:8-14.
The tower was built in what was the first appearance of the renowned city of Babylon. For those studying Babylon the great in the Book of Revelation our portion in Genesis becomes a very important source of understanding.
For those who have asked why man is so inherently religious; there are clues to be found in the Genesis account. For those who have wondered what dangers are to be found in globalism and its result, the one world order, we are at the right place for answers found in Genesis.
Why did they build the Tower to begin with, one might ask. God’s command to all mankind through Noah and his sons is found in Genesis 9:1, “And God blessed Noah and his sons, and said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth.” Yet when we come to Genesis 11:2 we find that’s where their migration ended, “And it came to pass, as they journeyed from the east, that they found a plain in the land of Shinar; and they dwelt there.”
When we look at the genealogical list in Genesis 10:6-10 we get an idea of the time-line of the settling in the plain of Shinar that takes us up to Nimrod the founder of the City of Babylon.
That mankind was familiar with the Lord’s command to replenish the earth is obvious from Genesis 11:4, “And they said, go to, let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach unto heaven; and let us make us a name, lest we be scattered abroad upon the face of the whole earth.”
The world did not have a written record, as far as I know, of the world before the flood but it did have a living witness in the person of Noah for 350 years (Genesis 9:28). There would also be the testimony of Noah’s sons and a vibrant oral tradition based upon the early corroboration of living eyewitnesses.
So, the new world after the flood would have a good sense of the nature and geographical character of the garden of Eden. The garden of Eden stood as the site of the sacred place for worshippers the whole of that age until the great flood removed it from the mount on which it stood. Worshippers would bring their sacrifice to the Gate of the Garden guarded by the two holy cherubim and a flaming sword (Genesis 4:3-7).
When man built his high place (his tower), he named it Babel, which literally means the Gate of God. Babel has come to mean for all time, “confusion”, because of the judgment of God in confounding the languages (Genesis 11:9). Notice the rebels ended up doing in judgment what they balked at doing by instruction; they were scattered around the world. In the judgment was the intended blessing of mankind of an all-wise God who sees the end from the beginning.
God in mercy defused the potency of sin by the scattering of mankind. Sin has been often seen as similar to disease. As one has rightly said, “All diseases are light compared to sin; on every part it seizes but mostly wars within”. As disease can be highly contagious so also is sin. Man, ready to be accepted, will stifle conscience, compromise and imitate others to be liked.
All questions posed in this article have not been answered in particular. It is hoped that the interest has been generated and that all will see that there is fertile ground ripe for plowing. However, next week, Lord willing, we’ll look at some lessons of the religious nature of the tower.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.