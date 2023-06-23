Is the Lord Jesus Christ both your Savior and your Lord? From the early days of Christianity, a problem began to appear with those who claimed to have received the gospel. The evidence of this issue prominently appeared in the New Testament books of Galatians, II Timothy, James, II Peter, I John and Jude. The gospel clearly proclaims we aren’t saved by our works.
A couple examples, among many, of this proclamation are found in Romans 4:4-5 and Ephesians 2:8-9. The gospel also proclaims there’s a change in behavior after conversion, that gives evidence to the presence of (a new) life in the believer.
Yes, a person can try to do what they know others expect of them once they have made a profession of faith. However, if true faith is missing their efforts may seem to make a good appearance, but it’s nothing more than the taping or the gluing leaves and fruit onto a dead tree.
A living tree has leaves and fruit because it’s alive. It has roots that are connected to a water source and is nourished by sun and soil. Notice the language of Ephesians 3:17, “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love.” Notice the description of the apostate in Jude v. 12, “These are spots in your feasts of charity, when they feast with you, feeding themselves without fear: clouds they are without water, carried about of winds; trees whose fruit withereth, without fruit, twice dead, plucked up by the roots.”
When we think of the sunshine, we see how it is like the light and warmth that draws a sinner to Jesus. Where is a place that things start going sideways when it comes to a person receiving the gospel and not just ending up being one of the many false professors of faith?
If you are seeing that this may be you; that you have heard the wrong thing or are sincerely mistaken, don’t give up hope, God is not through with you. The fact that you are seeing something that you haven’t seen before is evidence of this truth!
It is essential that we personally deal with our sin. We must see sin in all its scarlet colors of heartbreak, harm, destruction, pain, death and chaos. We must own the sin in our own life, and the pain and harm it’s inflicted upon others. We are on a good path to the Savior when we earnestly desire to be free from the sin in our life that brings unhappiness to our soul and to others.
Would you be free from the burden of sin? There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood; Would you o’er evil a victory win? There’s wonderful power in the blood.
Would you be free from your passion and pride? There’s pow’r in the blood, pow’r in the blood; Come for a cleansing to Calvary’s tide? There’s wonderful power in the blood.
There is pow’r, pow’r, wonder working pow’r, In the blood of the Lamb; There is pow’r, pow’r, wonder working pow’r In the precious blood of the Lamb.
— There is Power in the Blood, Lewis Jones
You see salvation is just as much about where we’ve been as it is about where we’re going! Being convicted of our sin (John 16:8) and repentant of it (II Peter 3:9), is just the kind of faith that finds Jesus the Savior of sinners (I Timothy 1:15). Repentant faith is the kind of faith that can sing to the Lord Jesus: “Lord of my life, I crown thee now; Thine shall the glory be!”
No more life’s theme songs…No longer going to NYC and singing “I did it my way;” No longer going to Vegas and hoping what’s done in Vegas stays in Vegas. No more boasting that “I am master of my fate and captain of my destiny.” But rather, with a trusting heart let Him who has perfect love and wisdom of the ages, set upon your heart’s throne, and take the wheel of the ship, directing the rudder until you disembark in safe harbor. “Trust in the lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
“Ye call me Master and Lord: and ye say well; for so I am.” (John 13:13)
“And why call ye me, Lord, Lord, and do not the things which I say?” (Luke 6:46)
