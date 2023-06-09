The portion of scripture that uses this title of majesty, “the throne of his glory,” is the subject of Matthew 25:31-46. Sermons I’ve heard on this subject focused mainly on verses 35-40. It’s good, practical instruction on charitable giving and caring for the needy, for sure. When ministry focuses on one aspect of a subject it creates a lack of a well-rounded understanding of the whole of the word of God. Let’s make a small attempt to redress this imbalance by starting with the glory of the Son of man spoken of in Matthew 25:31: “When the Son of man shall come in his glory, and all the holy angels with him, then shall he sit upon the throne of his glory.”
The title “Son of man” is resplendent with many hues of glory; one of which is the humbling step the Son of God took to become our redeemer! This was a step out of the grandeur of the ivory palaces of Heaven to a lonely stable in a small village in Judea called Bethlehem. The Son of God was not just deity wrapped in a garb of humanity. He became man (body, soul and spirit). Humanity was added and joined to deity. In becoming man, He didn’t divest Himself of any of the attributes of deity. In other words, He didn’t cease being God. He veiled his Godhead glory in the true substance of humanity so that man could look upon Him. This is described in Philippians 2:5-11. What a declaration of humility!
Just as we cannot gaze at the eclipse of the sun without special shading, so it was necessary that the Godhead glory of the Son of God be veiled. Make no mistake, it was not divesting but veiling as the whole word of God reveals. This appearance of glory was always in full communion of the Father with the Son as John 17:5 reveals concerning its return to the Son of God: “And now, O Father, glorify thou me with thine own self with the glory which I had with thee before the world was.”
While we’re in John Chapter 17, it’s good for us to turn to John 17:24 where we read, “Father, I will that they also, whom thou hast given me, be with me where I am; that they may behold my glory, which thou hast given me: for thou lovedst me before the foundation of the world.” Here we are confronted with the acquired glory the Son of God added to deity in Jesus’ incarnation ministry, sacrifice and resurrection. This acquired glory is intimately connected to the title Son of man. This is the glory that was seen on the Mount of Transfiguration and will be seem on earth at the Second Coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Godhead glory of the Son in John 17:5, is only seen in heaven during the ages of time but is seen everywhere in the eternal ages of the New Heaven and New Earth. Man tainted by sin, in any way, cannot endure the full blaze of the purity, perfect love and holiness of God’s radiant glory!
The very place where this throne is set focuses further honor and glory upon the Son of man who sits upon it. First of all, this throne is set upon earth in fulfillment of several prophecies. Further it is set in Jerusalem, the very place where Jesus, the Son of man, endured such mockery, hatred, and scorn on behalf of us all. This is a thrilling sight for all of us who love the Lord Jesus; who felt the pain of our heart to see Him mocked by soldiers putting in His hand the broken reed, on His back the purple robe, and on His sacred head the cruel crown of thorns! Painful to our souls because we know He was bearing the shame we deserved. How rejoicing to see Him receiving the honors He justly deserves – Hallelujah.
Yes, see the promised Messiah, the promised Son of David, sit upon the Davidic throne in Jerusalem. He, who very recently, at the first appearance of the second coming, had filled the eastern sky with the beauty of His presence (Matthew 24:27). The returning conqueror from heaven with clouds of glory, and His majestic train, filled with the holy angels and Heavenly saints (Revelation 19:11-14). This army from heaven had moved across the sky to a place northeast of Jerusalem, the Valley of Megiddo (Zechariah 9:14; Joel 3:11-14), and defeated Satan’s and the Antichrist’s world army at Armageddon (Revelation 16:13-16; II Thessalonians 1:7-10). From Armageddon to the Mount of Olives (Zechariah 14:4-6; Acts 1:11-12), from the Mount of Olives to the eastern or golden gate, and through the golden gate (Ezekiel 43:1-6) to Mount Zion and the throne of His glory (Daniel 7:13-14; Isaiah 24:23; Luke 1:32-33). Dear one, have you let this precious Saviour into your heart. He is the only one who can save your soul for time and eternity.
“All that thrills my soul is Jesus; He is more than life to me; and the fairest of ten thousand; In my blessed Lord I see!” Can you join in the singing of this chorus with a glad heart? If yes, praises be to God! If not, why not?
