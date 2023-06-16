The place where Christians meet to have their petitions heard is called the ‘throne of grace.’ “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need” (Hebrews 4:16).
The word “therefore” connects it with what has gone before in verses 14 and 15: “Seeing then that we have a great high priest, that is passed into the heavens, Jesus the Son of God, let us hold fast our profession. For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin.”
Not only do we have a high priest, we have a great high priest, and not only do we have a great high priest, but that great high priest is Jesus the Son of God! Hallelujah!
A stanza in the hymn, ‘Sweet Hour of Prayer’, says:
“Sweet hour of prayer, sweet hour of prayer,
Thy wings shall my petition bear;
To Him whose truth and faithfulness
Engage the waiting soul to bless.
And since He bid me seek His face,
Believe His word and trust His grace,
I’ll cast on Him my every care,
And wait for thee, sweet hour of prayer.”
Oh, fellow believer, what marvelous access we have! We are seen in spirit, bowing in prayer before the heavenly throne. The heavenly throne where our great high priest is seated who represents us before God. Wondrous glorious grace!
Two remarkable truths, among many others, are presented in the book of Hebrews concerning God’s assembly in this present age. They are: inside the veil (Hebrews 6:19; 9:3) and outside the camp (Hebrews 13:12).
We remember how the gospel accounts record God’s rending of the veil in the temple after Jesus’ death in Matthew 27:50-51: “Jesus, when he had cried again with a loud voice, yielded up the ghost. And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent;” (see also Mark 15:37-38; Luke 23:45).
The book of Hebrews connects the tearing of the temple veil with the wounded flesh of Jesus on the cross: “Having therefore, brethren, boldness to enter into the holiest by the blood of Jesus, By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh; and having an high priest over the house of God; Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water” (Hebrew 10:19-22). We are encouraged to draw near with boldness because of our glorious redemption.
Give your heart to further meditation on the book of Hebrews by looking for understanding in the companion books of the Old Testament that describe the testimony of the tabernacle of the wilderness in Exodus and Leviticus, and the temple of God in Kings and Chronicles. As somebody once said of the Old and New Testaments: “The new is in the old contained; the old is in the new explained”.
Oh, beloved Christian, take that upward look to glory that’s spoken of in Hebrews 2:9: “But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honor; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.”
Yes, our great high priest is both King and Priest after the order of Melchizedek (Hebrews 7:1-3; 22-28); seated in His Father’s throne (Revelation 3:21) and crowned with glory and honor.
In this day when shadows deepen and darkness grows, let us who believe gather round the throne of grace where our Savior, Lord and friend sits, whose name is Jesus.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.