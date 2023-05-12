When writing the names of God, I intentionally do so by capitalizing His proper names. This is especially true for the Son of God because there is an immense difference between ‘a son of God’ and ‘the Son of God.’ When it comes to the dignity of God something as small as an article such as the word “a” or “the” has significant importance. There is no true Christianity without the truth that Jesus is ‘the Son of God!’ There is no true Christianity without the truth that Jesus is ‘the Christ’ (‘the Messiah’)! The same can also be said of the doctrine of the Trinity, or in other words the tri-unity of the Godhead, revealed in three coequal distinct Persons that are in perfect communion together: Father, Son and Holy Spirit. The Trinity is a vital and fundamental belief of Christianity; it cannot be removed; the house would fall without its foundation.
Bible prophecy indicates there will be a great ‘one world church.’ The day of its power will be short according to Revelation 17:1-6,16-18; all of Chapter 18; and 19:1-4. I’m unable to say what its membership will look like because right now there’s a movement to blend all religions into one harmonious catastrophe. The Word of God says this powerful entity will be completely devoid of spiritual life and opposed to God and His people. (Revelation 17:6; 18:24)
Where do the other two great religions that hail Abraham as the father of faith (Judaism and Islam) fall into this future scenario? After the resurrection (Rapture) of every true believer the earth will be completely empty of anyone of real faith in the Word of God, for a very brief while. God has foretold that He will send a revival into Judaism, which is actually Israel (see Revelation Chapter 7 and 14:1-8). They will be zealous witnesses for the truth of God to the world. What clouds the picture is the fog of war.
The first thing that happens after the Rapture is the revealing of the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse, or what will also be known as World War III! What will be the alliances? What will be the main driving force of this war; what happens? Is it political? Is it religious? Is it commercial? Is it a mixture of all sorts of things? The harlot one world church survives this horror. She is later destroyed by the final stage of the Roman Empire which is also called The Beast, ruled by the Anti-Christ. It is very possible we are seeing the beginnings of this event starting to take shape.
What does all this have to do with the title of this article? Two large religions, Judaism and Islam, are still waiting for their Messiah thereby denying Jesus was the Christ – ‘The Son of God!’ Islam says Jesus was a prophet, a teacher, a good man. Judaism, through its leadership, said He was a deceiver, a liar and did His works by the power of the Devil (Matthew 9:32-34; 26:63-66; 27:39-43, 63; John 10:19, 20; 19:7; 31-33). Both religions call any claim that Jesus was God incarnate as the worst kind of blasphemy. While there is claimed to be three major Monotheistic religions (Judaism, Islam and Christianity); Judaism and Islam do not accept Christianity’s claim to worship only one God because of the doctrine of The Trinity. One of the very reasons Jesus was crucified was because He claimed to be ‘the Son of God’.
So, it’s not remotely possible for Christianity, Judaism and Islam to be compatible in one fellowship. Unless… Christianity discards the very doctrine that makes it Christian, that Jesus is the Son of God (‘very God’) (Matthew 1:23; John 1:1, 5:18, 20:28; Isaiah 9:6; Colossians 1:13-17; Hebrews 1:3), and that He was the promised Messiah (John 7:25-31, John 20:30,31; Galatians 4:4).
What should be the Christian’s relationship to persons of Judaism and Islamic faiths — keeping in mind that many Jews and Muslims over the centuries have without force converted to Christianity? Those who force persons to convert are enemies of the gospel and the conversions aren’t real. Such actions done by ones claiming to be Christians have done great damage to the true spread of the gospel. We should love and pray for all nonbelievers. We should not be wishy-washy but stand strongly, vigorously and peacefully for the great doctrines of the faith when they are denied.
