How pleasant it has been to find a quiet spot on Lake Erie’s shore where neither building or prominent landmark detracts from the illusion that you could be sitting on the shore of blue Galilee.
To watch quiet water lap the shore or energetic wave break itself as it reaches land. To meditate on the call of fishermen or a stormy sea crossing. To picture Jesus as He walks upon the water to troubled disciples in a boat. To watch Jesus rise and command wind and wave and bring immediate calm! These images have surely been the joy of many a believing heart; well may the words of the song cause us to recall and reverie… “O Galilee, blue Galilee come sing thy song again to me.” Well might we exclaim with the words of Mark 4:41(b), “What manner of man is this, that even the wind and sea obey him?”
The gospel of John, Chapter 21, provides us with a picture so full of meaning. We can be there while the disciples, after a night of fishing and looking at the distant shore, encounter a stranger.
The lessons in this account are abundant. Some of us will take away similar lessons; others something different. This is evidence of the wonderful character of Holy Scripture; it has the ability to speak to you according to your present need.
Dear doubtful seeker or troubled soul, please look closely at John 21:7, “Therefore that disciple whom Jesus loved saith unto Peter, It is the Lord. Now when Simon Peter heard that it was the Lord, he girt his fisher’s coat unto him, (for he was naked,) and did cast himself into the sea.” Do you see the great joy in that scene? John’s exclamation of delight! Peter’s desire to get close to the Lord so much so that he couldn’t wait for the boat to land! He would swim the distance in a weighty soggy fisherman’s coat!
Come to Jesus as the song says, “I came to Jesus as I was weary and worn and sad, I found in Him a resting place and He has made me glad.”
How pleasant it is to rest while looking at scenes of Galilee, and hear the melody of an old song with the reminding words, “O Galilee, Blue Galilee come sing thy song again to me”.
Dear brother and sister in Christ, how much more wonderful it will be to join our voices in the vast heavenly multitude in the celestial glory as we surround Jesus our Saviour and Lord and sound the praises of Him who is the mighty conqueror over sin and death and hell!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
