One major cellar decision by a winemaker will be to determine the best container to age and/or store the wine in the cellar. Most whites spend a large part of their life only in stainless steel.
However, if the wine is red, or if it is a complex white, an oak barrel will likely be used sometime before it hits the tasting room or store shelf. Some local winemakers use American oak, some will even come from Ohio hardwood forests, some from Missouri. Others will use Hungarian oak. Many will choose oak from one of the traditional 5 French forests: Nevers, Limousin, Vosges, Tronçais or Allier.
For your fireplace, oak is oak, but for a winemaker, the forest from which the wood is harvested can actually make a significant difference in the final wine product he puts on the shelf. Wine aged and/or stored in most American oak barrels will extract more intense vanilla like flavors than wines that are aged in European wood. (The majority of whites which need some oak, will spend time in European oak because the flavors extracted are more subtle and thus do not interfere with less intense whites.) Trees grow faster in the Limousin forest than in other areas of the France because the climate is warmer. The result is that barrels from that region have more open grained wood staves. These encourage quicker oak flavor extraction than from casks originating in the cooler regions of Nevers and Tronçais.
The winemaker must consider barrel size. Typically, a barrel is 60 gallons or less. The amount of wine volume versus the surface area of the wood will impact the rate and amount of extraction. If the winemaker is looking for an “oakier” style, he might use smaller barrels. If he is looking for more neutral characteristics, he may use a much larger container. Finally, the very slow transpiration of oxygen through the pores of the oak (which helps in the aging process) is vastly different in a large container vs. that of a smaller one.
Thirdly, the winemaker must choose the level of “toast” in each barrel as it relates to the variety he is making. “Toasting” occurs when the cooper (barrel artisan) fires the inside of each vat over an open flame to create a light, medium or heavy toast. Again, each level of firing created the opportunity for different flavor components, variety by variety of wine. The darker the toast, the less influence of oak, but the more the wine will pick up those fired or toasty flavors.
The winemaker must then determine how those barrels will be used. How long should each variety rest in each type of barrel? Should a portion be back blended with wine that never was exposed to oak? Should there be a blend of wine from new barrels and older ones? (Obviously a new barrel will impart more intense flavors more quickly than one that is a half dozen years old.)
Finally, the checkbook comes into play. Top of the line French oak may run upwards of $800, even as much as $3000, eastern European barrels around $800-$1000 with American oak ranging from $500 or more.
So, our researchers and suppliers have discovered that sometimes using oak slats inside of stainless tanks or other oak substitutes can and will produce very good results. While the most expensive wines likely use traditional barrels, for many moderately priced labels, these alternatives are important.
When writers describe winemaking as a blend of art and science, decisions surrounding oak utilization surely falls under the artistic side of things.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.