Tannins. What are they? What do they taste like? Are they good for you? What wines contain tannins? How do they help make a wine taste better or worse to some? What foods go best with wines that are highly tannic? What wines have a lot of tannin? Why do some of us love big reds while others only drink soft, sweeter reds and whites which have little or no tannin?
Tannins naturally occur in plants, seeds, wine skins – even in bark, wood, and leaves. The word itself comes from the Latin word “tanner” since in early times, the bark from trees were used to preserve and “tan” animal hides. It is actually tannic acid, one of the several other natural acids in wines needed to provide balance in the finished product.
Tannins in wine come primarily from the seeds and skins of the grapes. Since the red color in juice must come from skin contact (grape pulp is mostly colorless), nearly all red wines contain some degree of tannin. Sometimes, when a wine is aged in oak barrels additional tannins are extracted.
If you want to imagine what tannin tastes like apart from wine, think of a very strong cup of tea. There is astringency and bitterness in the cup. Or think of biting into a piece of walnut or some dark chocolate. The same tannic sensations are in those too.
Tannin is considered to be an antioxidant. That explains why some “‘good for your health” articles cite walnuts, dark chocolate and yes, moderate consumption of red wines.
Tannins contribute to the complexity of a finished wine. While very young, highly tannic wines may be unpleasant, very astringent and bitter, over time, as the wines sit in corked bottles, the tannins generally soften and become an integral part of the myriad of flavor components in a wine as it matures. When a red bottle that is decades old sells for hundreds of dollars, it is likely that as a young wine, it was virtually undrinkable. That is also why wine with little or no tannins typically has a short shelf life.
When pairing tannic wines with food, the astringency is moderated when the dishes are rich and fatty. Steak is generally recommended as a good fit as the protein serves to bind with the wine. The result is a very pleasant experience.
Red wines that contain a significant level of tannins include Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Syrah, and Malbec, all deep rich red wines. Pinot Noir, Dolcetto, and Chambourcin are lighter in body and color and have significantly less tannic acid.
Tim Hanni, MW and author of Why You Like the Wines You Like, talks about tannins in relation to how an individual palate reacts to wine. Certain people who drink and only enjoy softer, sweeter, non-tannic wines have more taste buds on their tongues so have a natural aversion to overly tannic wines. They experience massive sensory overload and profess to “hate” those big red tannic vintages.
On the other hand, an elderly person who has “abused” his palate for generations with extra spicy foods, smoking cigars and drinking Scotch may have muted the taste buds (or were just born with fewer of them) so the big tannic wines activate the taste buds enough to create a pleasant experience.
Most of us, however, are somewhat in the middle. While tannin may have been unpleasant as we first started to drink wine, over the years, food pairing choices, lifestyle experiences, a curious nature and perhaps even some “abuse,” have caused us to explore and appreciate the nuances of what tannin can contribute when paired with a meal or special event.
In any case, learning a little more about what makes wine interesting is always fun to explore.
DONNIELLA WINCHELL is executive director of Ohio Wine Producers Association. She can be reached at dwinchell@ohiowines.org.
