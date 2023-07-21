My utmost desire for this newspaper column is that ‘the lost are found,’ that ‘believers are blessed,’ and if nothing else ‘that a greater interest in studying the Bible, God’s Holy Word, will be generated.’ It is by the Word of God the lost are found, as we are told in Romans 10:17, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the Word of God.” It is also by the Word of God believers are blessed. God speaks to all of us through His Holy Word! So, for these reasons, I trust you will be encouraged to look up all scripture references.
The account of the Mount of Transfiguration is found in Matthew 16:28-17:1-9, Mark 9:1-9, Luke 9:27-37 and II Peter 1:16-21. The introduction to the transfiguration event is found in these words, “Verily I say unto you, There be some standing here, which shall not taste of death, till they see the Son of man coming in his kingdom” (Matthew 16:28). What is the coming kingdom? The transfiguration is not the literal coming of the Kingdom, which is yet future to our day, but is rather a pictorial figure of it. The Kingdom is set up at Christ’s second coming and lasts 1,000 years (Revelation 20:4-6). This portrait is displayed in this manner: At the top of the mountain is what is heavenly. On the mountain are the Kingdom saints of Israel represented by Peter, James, and John. At the foot of the mountain are the blessed and believing Gentile multitude.
The symbolic use of a mountain in scripture speaks of government. As from the height of a mountain the panorama of the surrounding landscape is in view, so also it is with a government having authority over the surrounding territory. The promised Kingdom of the Messiah is a frequent prophetic subject in the Torah (the Old Testament), also called the Law, the Psalms, and the Prophets. Likewise, in the Word of God, the Messianic Kingdom is quite often presented under the description of, “The Day of the LORD.”
Here, on this high mountain of the Transfiguration, Jesus is seen talking with Moses and Elijah. This is significant for several reasons. Two of which are: Moses represented the Law, Elijah the Prophets. Moses represents the believers that physically died and went to heaven; Elijah those who will go to heaven in a different but special way, (raptured).
The appearance of Moses and Elijah speaking with Jesus brought out an important lesson about the dignity and majesty of Jesus. Peter speaks out in the awe and fear of the moment when he doesn’t know what to say. Peter was correct in assessing the significance of the moment; he was incorrect in the way he expressed it (Mark 9:56). The Father would protect the glory of His Son when He was in any way put on the same level with the creature, be they as dignified and renowned as Moses and Elijah, especially since He would have believers to show proper reverence (Mark 9:7-8). We see the result in the Father’s instruction, “… this is my beloved Son: hear him.” In the aftermath of the instruction, Moses and Elijah were gone, and they saw Jesus only. May we have the grace to see Jesus only! May we have the grace of those who came to worship and said to Philip, “… Sir, we would see Jesus.” (see John 12:20-22) Further understanding of the transfiguration account can be gleaned from the words Peter used in Luke 9:33(b), “and let us make three tabernacles,” by reading Leviticus 23:33-44.
What was the subject of discussion Moses and Elijah had with the Lord? The answer is found in Luke 9:31, “Who appeared in glory, and spake of his decease which he should accomplish at Jerusalem.” Significantly the Greek word for “decease” is “ĕxŏdŏs”. Hmmm, Moses knew something personally about exodus.
It is thrilling to our souls to connect this scene on the mount to Luke’s record of Jesus’ words in Luke 24:44-48, “And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Then opened he their understanding, that they might understand the scriptures, and said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behoved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day: and that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem. And ye are witnesses of these things.”
This takes us to the definition of the gospel as given in I Corinthians 15:3-4, “For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures.” The death and the resurrection of Jesus, the Son of God – the Messiah, were “according to the scriptures.” What scriptures? The Law, the Psalms, and the Prophets. It was God fulfilling His promises. In a reliable detail we can have full confidence in the gospel because what God says He will do; praise God He certainly will!
There’s so much left unsaid regarding this mount of future revelation. Ask your trusted Bible teacher to take you ‘mountain climbing’ to get more of the view from this high mountain.
