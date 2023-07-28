While I’ve not physically travelled to Jerusalem, I have enjoyed the spectacular view to be had from the western slope of the Mount of Olives, via television. If you get the English-speaking news channel out of Tel Aviv or watched some of the religious network’s programing, you have likely seen a commentator speaking to the camera with that view over their shoulder. There may be other sites more beautiful or more spectacular but what makes this scene so magnificent to the believer is the deeply memorable events that transpired in this very location.
It is a delight to visit the Mount of Olives as a meditation for our souls when we think of Jesus’ movement there and what that might have meant to Him. Oh, yes, there was the garden of Gethsemane, that special family at Bethany – Mary, Martha and Lazarus, the Triumphal Entry through the eastern gate, the great prophetic message (the Olivet Discourse) given from the Mount, and His glorious ascension from its heights! Hallelujah!
This is where we pause to catch our breath. This is where we pray that with clearer and brighter vision, we may feel the wonder of these magnificent things in our souls. May we walk with Jesus and His disciples as they left that upper room on that most unforgettable evening as He took the old path that crossed the brook Kidron and wound its way up Olivet to that olive press called the garden of Gethsemane. As night was fully setting in, may we listen carefully to the vital things He told them as they walked the path.
The gospel of Luke tells us the significance of the garden of Gethsemane to Jesus. “And in the day time he was teaching in the temple; and at night he went out, and abode in the mount that is called the mount of Olives.” (Luke 21:37) “And he came out, and went, as he was wont, to the mount of Olives; and his disciples also followed him. And when he was at the place, he said unto them, pray that ye enter not into temptation. And he was withdrawn from them about a stone’s cast, and kneeled down, and prayed,” (Luke 22:39-41). It was the private place of prayer Jesus resorted to when in Jerusalem. It would be easy to linger amongst the ancient olive grove of Gethsemane but let us go to Bethany awhile.
The Jericho Road ran from the east by new Jericho and the Jordan river, to Jerusalem and the eastern gate. In its course it wound around the southern slope of the Mount of Olives passing by Bethany and Bethphage as it moved into the Kidron valley and on to Jerusalem. The triumphal entry began in Bethphage as Matthew 21:1-11 records but it was back to Bethany later that day as recorded in Matthew 21:17, “And he left them, and went out of the city into Bethany; and he lodged there.” How fruitful Jerusalem was in those days before the diaspora of 73AD, before the Jews were dispersed around the world. There was the mount named for the olive groves that provided that most useful olive oil. There was Bethany, which means house of dates and Bethphage, house of unripe figs. There was an abundance of accessible palm branches that became the paved carpet of the King.
Mark Twain, upon visiting Eretz Israel (the land of Israel), remarked on its ruin and desolation. (Palestine wasn’t used to refer to the land because it was the name the Roman Empire gave it in derision. A land that had caused them many problems.) It is wonderful to see, in this our day, how the land itself responds to the returning children of Israel. It is like the land is awakening to the prosperous touch of its heirs. Woe to any nation whose leader calls the promised land, wrongfully, “occupied territory.” The God of Creation hears every word and knows your end.
That home (sweet word) of Mary, Martha and Lazarus in Bethany was a home of faith and love. Two sisters tied to the care of a sick brother, tied to their love for nearby Jerusalem and most of all tied to their love and trust for the Messiah Jesus the Lord will be a model for a love that will one glad day fill all of Israel.
Dear fellow believer, when the buds appear in spring the promise of the fragrance of blossoms will soon fill the air with the wholesome tasty fruit to follow! The Lord Jesus, blessed be His name, gave us this precious promise: “Now learn a parable of the fig tree; When his branch is yet tender, and putteth forth leaves, ye know that summer is nigh: So likewise ye, when ye shall see all these things, know that it is near, even at the doors. Verily I say unto you, This generation shall not pass, till all these things be fulfilled. Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.” (Matthew 24:32-35) Let the shout be Maranatha, Come Lord Jesus! Come!
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.