The joy of every believing heart is Jesus! Someone once simply, yet eloquently said, “Where Jesus is tis heaven for me!” The supreme center of the beauty of heaven is presented in Revelation 21:23, which says, “And the city had no need of the sun, neither of the moon, to shine in it: for the glory of God did lighten it, and the Lamb is the light thereof.”
When we look at the Bible’s description of heaven, we must constantly be aware of the fact that we’re reading of things that are beyond the creature’s mind to fully comprehend; things too great, too wonderful, and too fully glorious to wrap are feeble thoughts around. Yet God, in His graciousness and His love, presents these things in His Word for our joy and encouragement.
No artist’s paint brush could put the landscape of heaven on canvas. Its beauty eludes the most talented cinematographer’s skills to portray. Every writer would fail of words when all the superlatives known had been exhausted. When all is said and done, weak and failing would be the best efforts to describe heaven! So, please bear with me while we journey through scripture to explore the wondrous landscape of a place beyond any beauty we have ever seen.
The center of heaven is a great mountain on which sets the City of God. We know it’s a great high mountain because the city that sets on it is measured to have sides that are 1,377 miles long (Revelation 21:16). By these dimensions God is telling us heaven is a real place of material substance. After all, resurrected persons with immortal physical bodies will be walking on the street of gold and eating from the Trees of Life (Revelation 22:2). This City of God goes by several names: It is The Father’s House (John 141:2); Jerusalem and New Jerusalem (Galatians 4:26 & Revelation 21, 2,10); and the Temple of God (Revelation 15:5,6). Doesn’t Revelation 21:22 say there is no temple in the city? Yes, it does because the city itself is a material temple; God and the Lamb are the moral and spiritual temple of it (John 2:16).
Let us turn our attention, a bit, to the Holy Mountain of God; the great high mountain of Revelation 21:10. Yes, it does have a typical spiritual meaning (e.g., mountains represents government), but it is also a material mountain. You will discover this to be true of many of the features in heaven. This mountain is also spoken of in Isaiah 14:13 and Ezekiel 28:14.
What surrounds this holy mountain? It is what heaven itself is sometimes referred to as: the Paradise of God. The word ‘paradise’, used three times in scripture (Luke 23:43, II Corinthians 12:4, Revelation 2:7), is derived from a Persian word that means ‘a beautiful park or garden’. A garden has an orderly arrangement to it. It reflects the skill of the gardener.
How big is heaven? No dimensions are given to the Paradise of God, the Heaven of Heavens. It is a created place; it has limits and only the Lord Almighty’s omnipresence succeeds its limits as is revealed in II Chronicles 6:18, “But will God in very deed dwell with men on the Earth? Behold, heaven and the heaven of heavens cannot contain thee; how much less this house which I have built!”
This seems like a good place to pause and catch our breath. If the Lord wills, we can explore more features next week. Still praying for Ohio. May God bless you all with Heaven’s greatest treasure; the glory of Jesus, the Lamb of God: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21)
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
