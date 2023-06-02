The judgment seat of Christ (J.S. of C.) is the perfect subject to follow the Great White Throne (GWT) article from last week. If someone is not firmly established in the doctrine of eternal salvation it can be easy to confuse these two Bible scenes. There are important specific differences in these two events:
Only believers appear before the J.S. of C.; only the unsaved stand before the GWT.
The believers’ works are judged at the J.S. of C., with rewards for service in view; the unsaved are judged by their works at the GWT, where their final destination is in view.
The setting of the J.S. of C. is Heaven; the setting of the GWT is outside of Heaven and Earth.
The time of the J.S. of C. is after that part of the First Resurrection called the Rapture; the time of the GWT is at the end of time after the First Resurrection is complete. Those who are resurrected to stand before the GWT have no part in the First Resurrection. Let it be noted that the resurrection of the Just is called the First Resurrection, implying it isn’t the only resurrection otherwise it could just be called something like the great resurrection. The Bible does not teach a general resurrection where all mankind is judged together!
The scripture portions to study to learn more about the J.S. of C. are:
Romans 14:8-17: The persons instructed in this portion are clearly believers.
II Corinthians 5:8-11: The “We/we” of verses 8, 9 and 10 all refer to the same group – believers.
I Corinthians 3:9-15: also implies the J.S. of C. with emphasis on what’s built or reward for service. What’s the ‘fire’ in this portion? It is the same fire of Revelation 1:14. Notice the scripture says, “so as by fire” [not] “by fire”. It is the use of a similitude. The Lord’s words in Matthew 16:24,25 help give understanding to this portion. There was a time it wasn’t uncommon for many Christians to have a spiritual saying (in other words, a saying that is scriptural in nature), on a plaque or sign on the walls in their home. A familiar one is, “Only one life twill soon be past; only what’s done for Christ will last.”
I exhort all Christians to take a good example from a past and passing generation of believers. Be intentional; place framed scripture texts on the walls of your home, or at least encouraging spiritual sayings. It’s just a good thing to do for, oh, so many reasons.
I personally believe we can see the J.S. of C. in the events of Revelation 12:7-12. This also provides a reason that the “bad” (or worthless) things of II Corinthians 5:10 can be brought up after God has promised in Hebrews 10:17, “And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.” (See also Isaiah 38:17, Micah 7:19 and Romans 8:31-39). In Revelation 12, it is Satan who is the “accuser of our brethren” that brings charges. For this crime of making charges against those who were cleansed by the blood of the Lamb, the Devil is exiled from Heaven forever!
I believe we can see the Devil (though a morally fallen being), acting in the office of anointed cherub in Zechariah 3:1-5. This rich deep passage has a strong prophetic and typical meaning which is too much to go into here. It would be good though to consider the use of “garment” because it plays an important role in the event that happens next in Heaven after the J.S. of C., and that is, the wedding!
What is one of the happiest events on earth? It is when two people, a man and a woman, after expressing their love for one another, are joined together in holy matrimony. It is one of the most intimate of relationships and is a good expression of how near and dear every believer is to the heart of our Lord Jesus Christ.
So, coming from the J.S. of C. we hear these words of Revelation 19:7(b), “and his wife hath made herself ready.” Not to ever forget it is only all of grace that verse 8(a) says, “And to her was granted…”
Oh, dear ones, hear the bridegroom in Revelation 22:16: “I, Jesus, have sent My angel to testify to you these things in the churches. I am the root and the offspring of David, the Bright and Morning Star”; and the bride and the Holy Spirit in 22:17: “And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely.”
