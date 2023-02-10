How good it is for the heart’s meditation to focus on the joy and glory of ‘the Heavenly Place!’ So, come with me while we linger a little while on the believer’s home of bliss, the Heavenly Place.
“I’ve got a home in glory land that outshines the sun”, is a phrase from an old Sunday school song. Dear reader, do you know, without a doubt, that the Heavenly Place is your forever home?
The following phrases from the gospel song, “This World Is Not My Home”, will be familiar to some of you: “Oh Lord You know I have no friend like you, If heaven’s not my home, Oh Lord what will I do? The angels beckon me, From Heaven’s open door, and I can’t feel at home, In this world anymore.” Are you, with all certainty, able to say this is true of you?
Ephesians 1:3. tells us, “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ:”. Ephesians 2:7, lets us know, “That in the ages to come he might show the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus.”
The apostle Paul was a tireless soul winner for Jesus. He looked forward to the day he would see the ones God gave him the honor of and role in seeing saved. “For what is our hope, or joy, or crown of rejoicing? Are not even ye in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ at his coming?” (1 Thessalonians 2:19) Jonah said, “salvation is of the Lord;” it is all of the Lord. None of us can save a friend or family member, a coworker or neighbor. But the Lord Jesus can, and in his grace, he can use us to accomplish it.
Not every Christian is a gifted evangelist. We can, however, invite someone to a gospel meeting, Sunday school, Bible study, Christian summer camp, or hand out a gospel tract, give to missionary efforts, share our testimony recounting how God saved us, and most importantly live a life before the world that gives glory to our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. This old world grows crueler and harsher by the day. “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)
Matthew 19:14 reminds us how special little ones are to the Savior. “But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” May children of all ages hear that sweet line “Jesus loves me this I know for the Bible tells me so”.
Drink deep of the crystal streams that flow from The Heavenly Place. Inhale the lovely fragrance of the heavenly winds that carry the message of Paradise. Listen carefully for the songs of worship that resound with majesty in those Heavenly courts! These experiences of the imagination will fail to realize the grandeur that awaits the child of God.
Psalm 46:4 says, “there is a river, the streams whereof shall make glad the city of God, the holy place of the tabernacles of the most High.”
(See also: Earthy – Ezekiel 47:1-5 and Heavenly – Revelation 22:1,2)
The promised land that prefigures heaven was described in Leviticus 20:24 as “a land flowing with milk & honey.” Where there’s honey there is an abundance of flowers!
What must be the singing in heaven when untold millions sing in tune, in harmony, and with the rhapsody of joy, not loud with noise but thunderous clarity!
So, let us strain, even now, to taste the refreshment, smell the fragrant breeze, and listen to the heavenly chorus!
Some have mockingly said of church goers, “they are too heavenly minded to be any earthly good.” Let us be diligent that we give no truth to the scoffer’s mockery. “Put on therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, bowels of mercies, kindness, humbleness of mind, meekness, longsuffering;” (Colossians 3:12). The truth is we need to be heavenly minded if we’re going to make a real difference here. Church is not a hobby. It’s not a social club. It’s not an intellectual debate club. It’s where saved sinners who feel their own weakness go to meet the Lord Jesus; to pray, to praise, to worship, to study, and to encourage one another as we journey through this scene to our beautiful home, The Heavenly Place.
What’s at the end of the journey, the race we’re running? Ah, Hebrews 12: 1-3, says it all, “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us, Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God. For consider him that endured such contradiction of sinners against himself, lest ye be wearied and faint in your minds.” The joy awaiting Jesus are the believers and He is the joy awaiting us.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
