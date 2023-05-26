“And I saw a great white throne, and him that sat on it, from whose face the earth and the heaven fled away; and there was found no place for them” (Revelation 20:11).
We know the visionary of this book was John. What John saw was in the form of a vision, for as it is written, “And he said, Thou canst not see my face: for there shall no man see me, and live.” (Exodus 33:20; see also I John 4:12 and I Timothy 6:15,16) “Man” described here is man that yet has some relationship to sin. In other words, it would also include believers who are not yet perfected as brought about by the resurrection Jesus promised (I Corinthians 15:42-45).
This state of holy perfection is also described in Philippians 3:12 and Romans 8:29,30; I John 3:2. So, yes, hallelujah we who believe shall see Jesus the Son of God in all His glory and live! We will then have a glorified body, be without sin and have resurrection eyes that can look into the blaze of brilliant light without pain or blinking. Ah, lay hold of these precious words, “And they shall see His face; and His name shall be in their foreheads” (Revelation 22:4). Praise the Savior!
When you comment using a scripture quote, let’s say about sin, people love to say, “Well, that’s your opinion.” It’s like an automatic defense response. Don’t take my word alone. I’m fallible; I make mistakes. “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good” (I Thessalonians 5:21). To honor the Word of God is for your own soul’s well-being.
In Revelation 20:11, we find two things that may be implied in the earth and heaven fleeing. The strongest of which is the matchless glory of the one seated on the throne. We are told in I Corinthians 15:40, “There are also celestial bodies, and bodies terrestrial: but the glory of the celestial is one, and the glory of the terrestrial is another.” It’s like they hid themselves in shame or would not stand in the same place of honor before a more excellent glory. This language is used in Isaiah 24:23. The other thing that may be implied is the sense of timelessness. No earth to clock the seasons, no sun and moon to measure the days and months but rather the awesome sense of timelessness that eternity expresses.
We are in Revelation Chapter 20 to let the light of divine revelation illuminate our minds and hearts because there are so many dear ones in the world that don’t understand the critical importance of the great white throne. Think about the throne itself: It is great, It is the ultimate authority, No higher authority can be appealed to, Its justice is irrevocable and forever binding, it is white, justice will be pure; it will be just; it will be righteous; it will be true; it will be holy.
Who sits on this throne? He who still bears the wounds of Golgotha’s hill and will bear them forever as the honor which is Jesus’ alone. The honor of perfect obedience (Philippians 2:8) and ultimate love (Romans 5:6-10).
(See John 5:22,23 and Acts 18:31).
Dear friend, you must be assured of this sentinel Bible fact. There are only two places sin is visited by the ultimate divine retribution. They are the Cross of Calvary and the Great White Throne. It’s one or the other; it’s not both. Only unsaved persons stand before the Great White Throne. There are two different yet distinct things mentioned in Revelation 20. They are the “Book of Life” and “The Books.” “The Book of Life” contains the names of those who trusted God’s redemption through His Son Jesus Christ. “The Books” are the record of the sins of the lost; those who did not trust. The destination of those whose names are written in The Book of Life is heaven; for those judged by The Books is the Lake of Fire. There’s also the important contrast of the 1st Resurrection and the Second Death. (See Revelation 20:5,6)
I have dear friends who have been deceived into believing there’s purgatory. Don’t shoot the messenger, but there is no such place. It’s purely an invention of man. Fire is a purifying element, but it has no power to remove sin’s stain; only the blood of Jesus can avail, is necessary and is required. (Acts 13:38,39; Ephesians 1:7)
Let us reason together. What is the place of the dammed? Is it not the place of the everlasting fire (Matthew 25:41). So, if fire could punish and remove sin, then that place could not be the place of everlasting fire.
Furthermore, the holy inspired Word of God leaves no room for such a place as Purgatory when it describes the state of the believer after death in this way, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord,” (2 Corinthians 5:8). In furtherance, the apostle Paul spoke of his joy in Philippians 1:23, in this way, “For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better.” Purgatory is what it has always been which is darkness’ direct assault on the Gospel of Grace!
What’s the problem, you ask? If you come to the point in your life that you don’t want to be totally obligated to God for your salvation, you will hang on to these false concepts of paying for your own sins in purgatory, giving money, doing good deeds to pay for your sins or offering a multitude of ritualistic sacrifices.
I write this because Jesus loves your soul, and God loves you far more than you love yourself, and is actively seeking you, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” – John 3:16.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
