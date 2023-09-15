The parable of the ‘good Samaritan’ is probably one of the best known of the parables. It has been the subject of many a sermon that aimed at the importance of being charitable with our time and money to a neighbor in need, even if that neighbor is someone with whom we might not normally associate. Being charitable is always a timely message because all of us may find ourselves in need of a helping hand at some time in our life. The story found in this parable has also undoubtedly been a good outline for evangelists to tell “the old, old story of Jesus and His love.”
This parable, like all of the Lord’s parables, carried a deeper message for the serious inquirer. A parable may contain a valuable moral lesson for the surface reader, but gems shine forth for the diligent disciple who is willing to dig into the verses. Jesus explains why He speaks in parables when in Matthew 13:10, “… the disciples came, and said unto him, Why speakest thou unto them in parables?” His full answer is in Matthew 13:11-17.
The Good Samaritan parable begins in verse 30 with a “certain man.” Why a certain man? Every individual is important to God. At the beginning we find he was going in a direction that represented a moral departure. He was leaving Jerusalem (the city of peace) and going to Jericho (the city of the curse). It was of course a downward journey. It was also a dangerous one, as thieves awaited this poor man. Who were the thieves? We can get some idea who they might have been by what they did to him: 1) they stripped him of his raiment; 2) wounded him and left him; 3) “half dead.” This reminds us of the Lord’s words in John 10:10, “The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.”
The stripping of the raiment speaks of loss of character and the shame that follows it. There are a lot of sins that can do that. Drunkenness can strip you of your dignity, lying can remove trustworthiness, and theft can steal your honor.
The thieves wounded him on the downward path of death (Romans 6:23). The truth of Proverbs 14:12, is a signpost beside this road, “There is a way which seemeth right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.” The wounds of fear, guilt and a broken heart are found on this downward road.
What does it mean being left “half dead”. While the sinner is “dead in trespasses and sin” (Ephesians 2:1) to God, there is yet hope in the gospel of grace while there is breath in the body. This man on the Jericho road was dying as are we all. (Hebrews 9:27). There is this warning in Job 36:18, “Because there is wrath, beware lest he take thee away with his stroke: then a great ransom cannot deliver thee.”
Help seems to present itself in verses 31 and 32, in “a priest” and “a Levite”, but they can only look on him and go to the other side of the road. The priest represents the offeror of the ritual sacrifice; the Levite, the teacher of the moral law. The inability of the sacrifices to save is told out in Hebrews 10:1-13. The inability of the Ten Commandments to save is told out in Romans 7:9-10, James 2:10 and Galatians 3:10-11. So, the priest and the Levite could not rescue this poor man.
Hope arrives from an unexpected source in this man from Samaria. The story implies that the wounded man was a Jew because the twist was that his rescuer was a Samaritan. We are told in John 4:9, “Then saith the woman of Samaria unto him, How is it that thou, being a Jew, askest drink of me, which am a woman of Samaria? for the Jews have no dealings with the Samaritans.” This then is the setting: the wounded and dying Jew on the Jericho road is befriended by the despised Samaritan. We have arrived at the climax of this parable. To do it any justice we should continue to look at it, Lord willing, next week. Note: The context of the parable is found in the question, “Who is my neighbor?” (See Luke 10:25, 29, 36, 37) Please read all the Bible references that are not quoted out.
