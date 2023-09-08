The everlasting gospel, or what may be paraphrased as the eternal good news, is found in Revelation 14:6-7, “And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people, saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.”
Revelation Chapter 14 is an interlude summary portion. The angel flying through the sky travels around the world proclaiming a message heard in every person’s own language and dialect. The time of this event is in the future, sometime during what is called the Tribulation period.
This good news is centered on the Creator and the message of creation as we can tell from Revelation 14:7, “and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.” What is the eternal character of the message? The answer is found in Malachi 3:6, “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore ye sons of Jacob are not consumed,” and also in James 1:17, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.”
If someone is mean and cruel it’s not a good thing that they’re unchangeable. However, if they’re pure, good, true, just, loving, compassionate and have all might and power it’s a comforting thought that they are unchangeable! As the song says, “As Thou hast been, Thou forever shall be.”
The message of creation has been with all men from the dawn of time. The angels, themselves created beings, were there at the creation of the earth as we’re told in Job 38:5-7, “Who hath laid the measures thereof, if thou knowest? or who hath stretched the line upon it? Whereupon are the foundations thereof fastened? or who laid the corner stone thereof; When the morning stars sang together, and all the sons of God shouted for joy?” All the wondrous colors and textures came from the brush of the artist of the universe. The first family portrait was painted by the hand of the Creator.
Sometimes we miss the obvious – what’s always around us. What do the words husband, wife, mom, dad, baby, brother, sister, son, daughter, home mean to us? Do they evoke some memory of ‘to love’ or ‘be loved?” God brought these words forth with the love and tenderness that goes with them. Whatever truly happy moment we’ve had in life the good Lord was the author and designer of it. To see a newborn baby giggle with wonder as it grabs its little feet. To feel the grass under the soles of our bare feet. To gaze at a sunrise or sunset. To be a little boy or girl climbing up in a fruit tree and hidden by leaves while tasting a sweet cherry, apple or plum.
Who is God? He is the maker of all things good; He gave us our soul that appreciates and enjoys art and beauty and can know bliss and heartache.
How good it is to go to a wedding where attraction has blossomed into love and love has matured into commitment. To see bride and groom locked in loving gaze with one another. The joy that has so flourished there is expressed in a desire to be with that one forever. God is the designer that intends that that happiness should not diminish but grow.
That’s not the end of the story in the world around us, is it? Do all live happily ever after? Sometimes, later on, there might be a sense that something’s wrong; children showing mom and dad pictures of happy times in the family album, yet being unaware of how much estrangement, anger and resentment is now harbored by this once loving couple. God weeps for all such families for He intends good for each and every one of us. Perhaps we can hear His tears in the falling rain on the windowpane and roof of that family home.
It is a ruined, selfish, corrupted fallen nature that gets in the way of God’s richest blessings. Satan will tell you it’s God’s fault. Too many are willing to accept that hurtful, evil, and dark tale because if we can blame someone else, we can let ourselves off the hook.
So, what’s the effect of the everlasting gospel? It tells us of a faithful Creator and of His goodness in creation. It leads us to see that for all His goodness to us we have still behaved badly. It takes us by the hand and leads us to repentance, as says Romans 2:4, “Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and long-suffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance?” It is then that the ultimate expression of God’s love steps forward in the Gospel of the grace of God: “That in the ages to come he might shew the exceeding riches of his grace in his kindness toward us through Christ Jesus. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast” (Ephesians 2:7-9). “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
In tenderness He sought me all weary and sick with sin; and on His shoulders brought me back to His fold again; while angels in His presence sang; until the courts of heaven rang.
Oh, the love that sought me, Oh, the grace that brought me to the fold, wondrous grace that brought me to the fold.
MIKE HENNIGAN is a Star Beacon columnist. Email Bible-related questions to lavetteh@windstream.net. Questions can also be mailed to Mike Hennigan, c/o Star Beacon, 4626 Park Ave., P.O. Box 2100, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
